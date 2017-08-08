Head coach remains optimistic about Team Bahamas

LONDON, England – Despite a couple of early exits for The Bahamas so far at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships in London, England, Head Coach Diane Woodside-Johnson is confident that the performances will pick up, and Bahamians could look forward to yet another great culmination of athletic success on the world stage.

There are still five individual performers yet to see action for The Bahamas. In addition to that, Steven Gardiner runs in the men’s 400 meters (m) final tonight and Shaunae Miller-Uibo contests the women’s 400m final tomorrow night.

The two training partners appear focused, choosing to stay clear of the media after their opening round heats of their respective 400m events, and focusing on the tasks at hand. For Miller, who will be going after double gold, and possibly a relay medal as well, she could find herself running every day of the championships until they are completed.

She’s a heavy favorite for a medal in both the 200m and 400m.

The first athlete to hit the track for The Bahamas was Warren Fraser on Friday evening. He finished 38th overall in the men’s 100m, running a time of 10.42 seconds. He failed to advance to the semi-finals.

“When you look at what Warren gave us, you have to remember that he was in the preliminary rounds earlier that evening, and then went into the heats, so he would have had a lot more work to do than most of the athletes he lined up against,” said Team Bahamas Head Coach Woodside-Johnson. “Warren came through in 10.4, which is not too bad for him. We expected him to do a little better but he was right next to Usain Bolt and that might have made him a bit nervous. I think he is pretty comfortable with his performance given all of the factors out there.”

As mentioned, Fraser ran alongside Bolt who won that heat easily in 10.07 seconds. The legendary Bolt has announced plans to retire after these world championships, having taken seven individual gold medals in the past four world championships, missing just the men’s 100m in 2011 in Daegu, South Korea, when he was disqualified for a false start. He was upset by a pair of Americans in his swan song this year, finishing third in the men’s 100m final on Saturday night.

American rival Justin Gatlin won in a season’s best time of 9.92 seconds, fellow American Christian Coleman was second in 9.94 seconds, and Bolt settled for the bronze in a season’s best time of 9.95 seconds.

The Bahamas’ only field athlete so far at these world championships, Tamara Myers, bowed out in the qualifying rounds on Saturday morning. She fouled her first two attempts, and turned in a leap of 13.41m (44’) on her final attempt at the board to finish 24th overall. The Bahamas’ national record holder in that event has a season and personal best effort of 14.03m (46’ 0-1/2”). That was done at the Penn Relays in April.

She fell short of the qualifying mark for the world championships by seven inches, but was invited to compete by the IAAF based on her global rankings and the IAAF’s athlete quote for the women’s triple jump.

“With Tamara, she was invited to compete in the triple jump, so she performed okay,” said Woodside-Johnson. “Tamara didn’t get a PR (personal best performance) but she still did a pretty good job. We’re looking forward to some big things from here in the future.”

Still to come for The Bahamas are Miller-Uibo, Tynia Gaither and Anthonique Strachan in the opening rounds of the women’s 200m today, Bianca Stuart in the qualifying rounds of the women’s long jump tomorrow, Devynne Charlton in the women’s 100m heats on Friday, Donald Thomas in men’s high jump qualification on Friday, and all four relay teams which will be in action on Saturday.

Additionally, Gardiner and Miller-Uibo will run in the finals of the men and women’s 400m.