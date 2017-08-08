Woodside-Johnson likes what she sees from Gardiner

LONDON, England – When Steven Gardiner crossed the finish line in 43.89 seconds on Sunday at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships here in London, England, the general reaction among spectators was “wow”.

He had just entered the ranks of the elite in world sprinting for the men’s 400 meters (m).

It was a new national record, made him the second fastest Caribbean athlete of all-time, and the 13th fastest in the history of the men’s 400m.

Team Bahamas Head Coach Diane Woodside-Johnson was among those who were in awe. She said that she likes what she sees from Gardiner, and likes his chances of contesting for one of the top three spots in the final tonight.

“He looks very smooth and very confident. I like his chances of going out there and winning a medal for The Bahamas,” said Woodside-Johnson. “I spoke to his coach, and based on the workouts that he has been giving him, it has paid dividends for Steven. He’s much more relaxed and focused than what he was last year at the Olympics. He’s looking very good, and we’re expecting some great things from him.”

Gardiner bowed out of last year’s Olympic Games in the semi-finals, finishing 11th overall, in 44.72 seconds. The year before, he finished tied for 16th overall at the Beijing World Championships, running a time of 44.98 seconds. This year, he appears to be in a zone.

Gardiner has run under 45 seconds in each 400m race he has contested this season. The final is set for 9:50 p.m. in London tonight, 4:50 p.m. back in The Bahamas.

As for the other members of Team Bahamas, Shaunae Miller-Uibo will run in the women’s 400m final tomorrow night, and will run in the heats of the women’s 200m today. Miller-Uibo will run out of lane five in heat four at 7:54 p.m. tonight, 2:54 p.m. back in The Bahamas.

Also in the heats of the women’s 200m are Tynia Gaither and Anthonique Strachan. Gaither will run out of lane seven in heat one at 7:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. back in The Bahamas. Strachan will run out of lane eight in heat six at 8:10 p.m. in London, 3:10 p.m. back in The Bahamas.

The top three finishers in each heat and the next three fastest times will advance to the semi-finals on Thursday.

Also yet to see action for The Bahamas are Bianca Stuart in the qualifying rounds of the women’s long jump, Donald Thomas in the men’s high jump, and Devynne Charlton in the women’s 100m hurdles.

The heats of all four relays will be held on Saturday.

“The remaining athletes are preparing well. They are in good spirits, and they are enthusiastic to go out there and represent themselves and their country well,” said Woodside-Johnson. “I think they will all do a fantastic job. There are still a number of them who will be competing in individual events, and then we have the relays on the weekend. We’re looking forward to the rest of the championships.”

All of the athletes of Team Bahamas are now in the Athletes Village, with Michael Mathieu and Shaquania Dorsett arriving over the weekend. Both are here just for relay duty for The Bahamas – Mathieu for the men’s 4x400m, and Dorsett for the women’s 400m.

Woodside-Johnson said that the door remains open for Olympic Champion Miller-Uibo to contribute toward either relay, but with her running both the women’s 200 and 400m, it remains unsure how available she will be.

As mentioned, Miller-Uibo will contest the women’s 400m final tomorrow night, and will running the heats of the women’s 200m heats today.

The Bahamian Olympic Champion is going after double gold at these world championships.