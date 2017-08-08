Thomas looking to recapture magic of 2007

LONDON, England – There’s just one former world champion on Team Bahamas, and he’s prepared to go out there and lead by example.

It was 10 years ago when Donald Thomas shocked the world, leaping 2.35 meters — 7’ 8-1/2” — to win the men’s high jump competition at the Osaka World Championships. That came after just 18 months of entering the sport on a dare by a friend.

Today, Thomas is still one of the best high jumpers in the world, and he’s looking to make his mark at the 16th International Association of Athletic Associations’ (IAAF) World Championships, currently ongoing in London, England.

“I feel pretty good. I already put in the work, and now I just have to show up and jump,” he said. “I went back to the drawing board and I’m prepared. This is the world championships so you have to be prepared to come out here and produce. I’m just going to go out there, compete and see what happens.”

Now at 33, Thomas is a veteran on Team Bahamas. He has remained consistent over the past 10 years, as just once did his season’s best slip to 2.25m (7’ 4-1/2”). Last year, he had a lifetime best of 2.37m (7’ 9-1/4”) in Székesfehérvár, Hungary — just one centimeter short of Troy Kemp’s national record.

Thomas is a former world champion, a former Commonwealth Games Champion, a former Pan American Games Champion and a former Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Champion. He also won gold at the 2007 IAAF World Athletics Final in Stuttgart, Germany. That year, Thomas was also named as the IAAF Newcomer of the Year.

He has a season’s best qualifying leap of 2.31m (7’ 6-3/4”), and said he’s prepared to soar even higher at these world championships.

“I’m completely prepared. I’m good…. good to go,” he said. “I’m going to go out there and give good representation — jump to the best of my ability and have a good performance for The Bahamas. Hopefully, I could come out on top,” he added.

Once again, the men’s high jump competition is loaded. All of the top high jumpers in the world are present. Qatar’s Mutaz Essa BARSHIM has five of the top six jumps in the world this year, and is the overwhelming favorite for the gold medal. However, he has been known to falter at big meets. Barshim comes into the competition with a world-leading leap of 2.38m (7’ 9-3/4”) — the same height as The Bahamas’ national record.

Thomas is ranked as number 29 in the world, according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017. He will certainly have to improve on that ranking if he wants to make the men’s high jump final here in London.

The qualifying rounds of the men’s high jump competition are set for Friday morning at 11:15 a.m. at the Olympic Stadium here in London, 6:15 a.m. in The Bahamas. Just the top 12 jumpers will make it through to the final which is set for 7:00 p.m. local time, 2:00 p.m. in The Bahamas, on Sunday evening.

Thomas is confident that he will be able to advance to the final and perform well. He would certainly welcome another global gold medal to his collection.