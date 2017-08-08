Dorsett looking to get on track for women’s 4x400m relay

LONDON, England – Shaquania Dorsett is one of the up-and-coming stars for The Bahamas in the middle distance events.

She is a former double gold medalist at the CARIFTA Games level, and is primed to get her first taste of action on the senior level with an appearance at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships in London, England.

Dorsett is one of the young ladies in the relay pool for The Bahamas in the women’s 4x400 meters (m) relay. The Florida State sophomore has high aspirations of being a major contributor to the relay at these world championships, and aiding toward their success.

Making up The Bahamas’ relay pool, along with Dorsett are Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Anthonique Strachan, Carmiesha Cox, Lanece Clarke and Christine Amertil.

Dorsett, who is still a teenager at just 19-years-old, said that she is super excited and ready to run.

“This is a dream come true for me,” she said. “I definitely think that we have the girls to go out there, make the final and possibly win a medal. I’m just looking forward to contributing in any way that I can.”

Dorsett has recorded her personal best in the women’s 400m this year – a time of 52.13 seconds that she did at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I East Preliminaries in Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

At the NCAAs, she was only able to muster a time of 53.56 seconds and finished 17th overall. Only Miller-Uibo has run faster than her 52.13 though, among Bahamians in the women’s 400m this year.

“I think that my training so far has been great. I just came out here with the mindset of getting the job done,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting on the track. The girls we have here are all veterans and super talented – super elite. I’m really honored to be competing on the relay team with them. I just hope that we go out there and break the Bahamian national record – that would be awesome. I hope we could make the final as well. That would be incredible.”

At this moment, it’s uncertain if Miller-Uibo will be available for the relay, seeing that she is contesting both the women’s 200 and 400m at these world championships. In all likelihood, it will take a national record for The Bahamas to make the final.

At last year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the quartet of Clarke, Strachan, Cox and Amertil, in that order, ran a new national record of 3:26.36, but missed the Olympic final by three spots. Dorsett was an alternate on that team, but never got on the track.

In 2015, the quartet of Clarke, Amertil, Katrina Seymour and Miller-Uibo, in that order, ran 3:28.46 at the Beijing World Championships. That was a national record at that time.

This year, it is going to take a run of about a 3:26 to get into the world championships final.

The make-up of the quartet who will contest the heats of the women’s 4x400m is up to the coaches of Team Bahamas. Dorsett is just hopeful that she could get on the track this time, and contribute in any way that she can.

Either way, she said that she is pleased with the experience she would have gained from just being in London and being a part of Team Bahamas.

The heats of the women’s 4x400m are set for Saturday at 11:20 a.m. at the Olympic Stadium here in London, 6:20 a.m. back in The Bahamas. The final will be contested at 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, 3:55 p.m. back in The Bahamas.