Ambrose likes chances of women’s sprint relay team

LONDON, England – Bahamian female sprinter Jenae Ambrose has had a career year in athletics. She has set personal best marks in both short sprints, and is a member of her first senior team at a global meet.

Ambrose is in the relay pool for The Bahamas’ women’s 4x100m relay, and given her personal best run of 11.35 seconds in the women’s 100 meters (m) this year, she could very well find herself on the track when the heats of the relay roll around on Saturday.

The 16th International Association of Athletic Associations’ (IAAF) World Championships is ongoing in London, England, and Team Bahamas is set to make its mark.

“I feel good just to be here,” said Ambrose. “In terms of the relay, I feel like we’re going to run pretty well. I feel like we’re going to run sub-43 and advance to the final. We motivate each other a lot, and will just try to get the stick around safely. We really want to run a 42, so we’re going to try our hardest to run that time.”

A sub-43 second race could definitely get Team Bahamas into the final. It took a time of 43.09 seconds to make the final at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China, and a time of 42.60 seconds at last year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Bahamas hasn’t run a sub-43 second race in the women’s 4x100m in eight years — the last time being for the silver medal at the 2009 Berlin World Championships.

However, when one looks at the make-up of the relay pool for The Bahamas, the leg speed is certainly there. Added to Ambrose’s personal best of 11.35, are times of 11.19 seconds for Tynia Gaither, 11.20 for Anthonique Strachan, 11.31 for Devynne Charlton, 11.43 for Carmiesha Cox, and 11.56 for Keianna Albury. Even Shaunae Miller-Uibo could give you a leg, coming in with a personal best mark of 11.19 seconds.

All with the exception of Strachan and Albury have recorded their personal best marks in the past two years, and if they collectively run to their potential, The Bahamas could certainly shock the world, run a sub-43 second race and make the world championships final.

“We’re quite comfortable with each other. This will be the first time that all of us will be competing together on a team, but we feel real comfortable with each other,” said Ambrose. “The exchanges have been pretty good. We just need to get a lil’ bit more practice and we’ll be okay. Once we get that down pat, we should be good to run on Saturday.”

Ambrose is one of four teenagers on the team at 19-years-old. The Auburn University sophomore had a strong year for the Auburn Tigers this year. As mentioned, she recorded personal best times in both short sprints this year — running 11.35 seconds in the women’s 100m at the Penn Relays, and clocking 23.05 seconds in the women’s 200m at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I East Preliminaries in Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Ambrose was also fourth in the 200m final at last year’s IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

As for the relay, as it stands now, it’s unlikely that Miller-Uibo will be able to contribute to either the women’s 4x100m or the women’s 4x400m teams due to her quest to go after double gold at these world championships. She is running both the women’s 200 and 400m, and could possibly run every day of the world championships until its completion.

The heats of the women’s 4x100m are set for 10:35 a.m. at the Olympic Stadium in London on Saturday morning, 5:35 a.m. in The Bahamas. The final will be contested at 9:30 p.m. that night, 4:30 p.m. in The Bahamas.