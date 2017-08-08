Relay resurgence for The Bahamas

LONDON, England – The majority of athletes for Team Bahamas at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, here in London, England, are here for the relays — 14 in total.

Relay coordinator Rupert Gardiner has been working with them for the past week, and said that everything is coming together. He particularly likes the cohesiveness of the women’s sprint relay, calling it the most synchronized and focused effort he’s seen for that group since the “Golden Girls”.

All four relay teams will run in the heats of their respective events on Friday.

“Right now, all of the teams are looking very well,” said Gardiner. “They are getting the baton routine together like how I want them to, and once they could get the baton through the zone, they are going to do well.

“I like the unity of all of the teams. The girls 4x100m team reminds me of the “Golden Girls”. This is a young team, but they are excited and they are practicing well. They will do very well. The guys will do well also, but the most exciting team I see right now is the girls 4x100m relay team.”

The six making up The Bahamas’ relay pool in the women’s 4x100m are Tynia Gaither, Anthonique Strachan, Devynne Charlton, Carmiesha Cox, Jenae Ambrose and Kieanna Albury.

The heats of the women’s 4x100m are set for 10:35 a.m. in London on Saturday morning, 5:35 a.m. in The Bahamas. The final will be contested at 9:30 p.m. that night, 4:30 p.m. in The Bahamas.

Gardiner definitely thinks they have what it takes to make the final. They will likely have to run a sub-43 second race just to make the final, which is something The Bahamas hasn’t done in the women’s 4x100m since their silver medal winning run at the world championships eight years ago. That team consisted of Sheniqua Ferguson, Chandra Sturrup, Christine Amertil and Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie.

The men’s 4x100m team will try to take advantage of the availability of the second and fourth fastest Bahamians of all-time in the persons of Shavez Hart and Warren Fraser. Also, Fraser is looking to make up for a subpar showing in the open men’s 100m over the weekend. He finished 38th overall in 10.42 seconds.

In the men’s 4x100m relay pool for The Bahamas are Hart, Fraser, Teray Smith, Michael Mathieu, Sean Stuart and Joel Johnson, who at 16 is the youngest athlete among all 205 nations at this year’s world championships.

Hart, Fraser and Smith were on the national record-setting team at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, and Mathieu is more known for the 400m, but he does have a lifetime best of 10.18 seconds in the men’s 100m. The national record in the men’s 4x100m is 38.52 seconds.

“In all likelihood, those guys would have to run a national record to make the final,” said Gardiner. “That’s how competitive this event is now.”

The heats of the men’s 4x100m are set for Saturday at 10:55 a.m. at the Olympic Stadium here in London, 5:55 a.m. in The Bahamas. The final will be contested at 9:50 p.m. that night at the Olympic Stadium, 4:50 p.m. in The Bahamas.

Gardiner said that the men’s 4x400m relay is expected to benefit greatly from the sudden rise of national record holder Steven Gardiner. The young Bahamian ran 44.75 seconds in his opening round heat of the men’s 400m, and a new national record of 43.89 seconds in the semi-finals. He goes into the 400m final tonight as the fastest qualifier.

“That is a great plus for us,” said relay coordinator Rupert Gardiner. “The guys are going to be fired up in knowing that they have someone capable of running that kind of time. Led by him, they should do very well.”

The heats of the men’s 4x400m are set for 11:50 a.m. Saturday morning, 6:50 a.m. in The Bahamas. The final will bring down the curtain on the world championships, set to be contested at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night, 4:15 p.m. in The Bahamas. Making up the relay pool for The Bahamas are Gardiner, Mathieu, Alonzo Russell, Ramon Miller, Kendrick Thompson and Ojay Ferguson.

As for the women’s 4x400m relay, their success relies heavily on the availability of Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Miller-Uibo is contesting the women’s 200 and 400m here in London, so it remains uncertain if she will be fit enough to contribute to either the women’s 4x100 or 4x400m relays.

“Shaunae has six straight days of running. Every day she is going to be running, so we really don’t know her availability for any of the relays,” said Gardiner. “If she is available, we would gladly welcome her into the mix, but for now, we’re just preparing as if she is not going to be available.”

The women’s 4x400m heats will take place on Saturday at 11:20 a.m. at the Olympic Stadium, 6:20 a.m. in The Bahamas. The final is set for 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, 3:55 p.m. in The Bahamas.

Making up the women’s 4x400m relay pool for The Bahamas are Miller-Uibo, Strachan, Cox, Lanece Clarke, Shaquania Dorsett, and the veteran of the team, Christine Amertil.

Relay coordinator Gardiner is hopeful that all four teams will make it through to their respective finals.