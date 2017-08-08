Myers finishes 24th in the women’s triple jump

LONDON, England – Tamara Myers didn’t get in the jump she wanted during the qualifying rounds of the women’s triple jump at the 16th International Association of Athletic Associations’ (IAAF) World Championships on Saturday morning, and ended up finishing 24th overall with a best leap of 13.41 meters (m) – 44’.

She fouled on her first two attempts and cautiously approached the third, thereby limiting her productivity.

Still, the Androsian athlete said that her experience at the world championships is one that she will never forget.

“Jackie Edwards really inspired me to start triple jumping, and watching Tonique Williams-Darling on the world stage motivated me to start competing,” said Myers after her competition on Saturday. “Triple jumping is a big thing for me. I started in 2007 and I’m real happy to be here at this level.

“I’m pretty satisfied with my performance. I can’t stress myself out and allow anyone to put pressure on me. I know where I came from, jumping 11 meters to 12 and struggling to get to 13, and now 14 meters. I know where I came from, so I’m happy with my performance here.”

Myers came within six centimeters of Edwards’ former national record of 13.66m (44’ 9-3/4”) last year, and then completely erased it with a massive 14.03m (46’ 0-1/2”) leap at the Penn Relays. The Bahamas’ new national record holder in the event said that she was looking for another 14m (45’ 11-1/4”) performance here at the world championships, but is content with her performance given the circumstances.

Had it not been for a couple missteps at the board, she said that she could have fared much better.

“During warm-up I felt great. The only problem was that as I got warmer, my foot pace allowed me to be on the foul line, and that caused me to foul a couple of my jumps,” she said. “Coming into the last jump, I tried to fix that, but that anticipation of trying to foul caused me to jump from behind the board, and that was my problem today. It’s okay. I’m very happy to have competed here and I’m moving forward. Overall, it was a good experience for me.”

Despite her non-finals appearance, Myers made history as the first Bahamian to compete in the women’s triple jump at the world championships. She excels in the long jump as well, and is now looking forward to continuing her career as a pro athlete.

“I think that I will continue to do both (long and triple jump),” she said. “I always use the long jump to work on my last phase for the triple. However it works out, I’m going to try to keep both and specialize in the long and triple jump events.”

Myers has personal best marks of 6.51m (21’ 4-1/4”) in the long jump, and her national record-setting leap of 14.03m (46’ 0-1/2”) in the triple jump. She feels comfortable going forward with both in her athletics career.

Now that her competitive experience has concluded at these world championships, Myers said that she will come out to the stadium in support of her teammates.

“The morale of the team has been really good. We know that we have a few medal contenders out there, and we’re just trying to keep everyone in a happy mood moving forward for the next few days,” she said.

