Smith finishes 35th overall in men’s 200m

LONDON, England – Running for Auburn University this year, Bahamian Teray Smith had a strong collegiate season, one in which he set a personal best mark in his specialty, the men’s 200 meters (m), and advanced to the final at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Track and Field Championships.

The wear and tear of the season started to show a bit yesterday, as he crashed out of the men’s 200m at the 16th International Association of Athletic Associations’ (IAAF) World Championships in London, England, in the first round.

Smith ran a time of 20.77 seconds to finish fifth in his opening round heat, failing to advance to the semi-finals.

Only the top three finishers and the next three fastest times advanced to the semis, and Smith was out of the running, finishing 35th overall. The final qualifying time for the semi-finals was 20.54 seconds.

The Bahamian speedster came off the curve in good position, but ran out of steam on the home stretch. He ran a strong bend and appeared to be well-placed to challenge for one of the top three spots coming off the curve. However, he just didn’t have the strength to bring it home.

“I was in lane two and I tried to get off the curve hard. I ended up using a lot of energy in the inside lane, but I’m still thankful. I was able to make it here and finish healthy,” said Smith.

Smith, a former CARIFTA standout, set his personal best mark of 20.25 seconds at the NCAA Division I East Preliminaries in Lexington, Kentucky, USA, this year — just nine one hundredths of a second off the national record. He went on to the NCAAs and recorded a time of 20.36 seconds in the semi-finals, before finishing seventh in the final in 20.77.

“When you’re in college you’re running almost every weekend, so you stay more sharp. I’m used to that — been doing it for four years. My body is adjusting now because I’m not running as much races as I did in college,” he said.

Now that his collegiate career is over, Smith said that he can focus on trying to get better from year to year.

As for these world championships, the 22-year-old will now shift his focus to the men’s 4x100m relay which gets started on Saturday. Smith is expected to be a key component for The Bahamas in the relay.

“We’re going to give it our best shot and try to make it to the final, and just see what we could do,” he said.

Joining Smith in the relay pool for The Bahamas are Shavez Hart, Warren Fraser, Michael Mathieu, Sean Stuart and 16-year-old Joel Johnson — the youngest member among all 205 nations at the world championships.

Smith, Hart and Fraser are three of the four who set the national record of 38.52 seconds at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The heats of the men’s 4x100m are set for Saturday at 10:55 a.m. at the Olympic Stadium here in London, 5:55 a.m. in The Bahamas. The final will be contested at 9:50 p.m. that night at the Olympic Stadium, 4:50 p.m. in The Bahamas.