Gardiner rival forced to pull out of men’s 400m final

LONDON, England – Going into last night’s final of the men’s 400 meters (m) at the 16th International Association of Athletic Associations’ (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England, it was unclear if one of the event favorites would be allowed to run, thereby making it easier for Bahamian sensation Steven Gardiner to win a medal.

Botswanan national record holder Isaac Makwala suffered from a bout of food poisoning over the weekend, forcing him to pull out of the first round of the men’s 200 meters (m) at the world championships.

According to IAAF rules, an athlete shall be excluded from an event in the respective competition in which a confirmation was given that the athlete would start in another event of that same competition, but failed to do so. Therefore, it was understood that Makwala would be excluded from the final of the men’s 400m for pulling out of the 200m.

However, in this case, Makwala was exempted from the opening round of the men’s 200m due to the bout with food poisoning. He still wasn’t declared fit to run the final of the men’s 400m last night, and in his absence, Gardiner went on to win the silver medal.

World record holder Wayde Van Niekerk, of South Africa, won the gold medal in 43.98 seconds; Gardiner was second in 44.41 seconds; and Abdalelah Haroun, of Qatar, settled for the bronze medal in a season’s best time of 44.48 seconds.

Up to an hour before the race, Makwala was still trying to get into the stadium to run. He’s had one of the best seasons of his career, and coming into the final, was ranked as the number three quarter-miler in the world with his season’s best time of 43.84 seconds.

Gardiner might have finished second in any event, in what turned out to be a grueling final last night. The Bahamian national record holder has been running well all year, climaxed by his 43.89 national record setting run in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Understandably, Makwala wanted to give it a run, but IAAF officials couldn’t take that chance.

According to reports, he was one of a number of athletes at the official athletes’ hotel who fell ill due to food poisoning. Organizing committee members released a statement late on Monday, saying that a number of teams had reported cases of gastroenteritis.

Up until press time on Tuesday, it was unclear if any Bahamians were among the mix of those who experienced stomach illnesses.

“Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC (local organizing committee) medical staff, in addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained,” the statement read.

“Further advice and guidelines have been issued to team doctors and support staff – standard procedure for such an occurrence where a number of teams are occupying championship accommodation.”

Makwala said on his Facebook page: “According to IAAF medics, I am apparently suffering from food poisoning, which has affected several other athletes in the athletes’ hotel. Let’s hope they will allow me to run my final tomorrow.”

Makwala was undoubtedly among the favorites. As mentioned, going into last night’s final, he was the number three-ranked quarter-miler in the world with his season’s best time of 43.84 seconds.

Another athlete, Ireland’s 400m hurdler Thomas Barr, was forced out of his semi-final heat on Monday.

“I wasn’t feeling great yesterday evening, and later in the night I was hit with a bad bout of gastroenteritis,” Barr said in an Athletics Ireland statement. “My whole year has been focused on the world championships... and I’m gutted to have to withdraw.”

Van Niekerk was among those sending well wishes to Makwala after the 400m final last night. He said that it was a situation that really could happen to anyone, and he expressed sadness that his friend and rival had to sit out what was to be his biggest race of the year.

Given the year he’s had, it’s quite likely that Makwala would have claimed one of the medals last night. It’s just unfortunate that he didn’t even have a chance.











