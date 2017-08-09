Bowie, Ahye pull out of women’s 200m; Miller-Uibo a favorite for gold

LONDON, England – In a race where she said she’s just focused on having fun, doors are opening up for Shaunae Miller-Uibo to garb potential gold!

Two of the top contenders in the women’s 200 meters (m) at the 16th International Association of Athletic Associations’ (IAAF) World Championships pulled out yesterday, paving the way for run to gold for Miller-Uibo.

American World Champion in the women’s 100m Tori Bowie opted out, reportedly still recovering from that nasty fall at the end of the century on Sunday night, and Trinidad & Tobago athlete Michelle-Lee Ahye was a non-starter as well.

Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson, of Jamaica, was entered for just the 100m at these world championships, and the formidable Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is pregnant and out of action this year.

Just defending champion Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands, remains out of the medalists from the past two global championships, and she hasn’t been running the same times this year that she did over the past two years. She has failed to crack the 22-second barrier this year.

Be that as it may, Miller-Uibo remains focused. She has run every day of the championships since Sunday, and it only gets more intense. Miller-Uibo has the final of the women’s 400m this evening in London, and the semi-finals of the women’s 200m tomorrow.

She said that she is prepared for the challenge.

“I trained for this. I’m ready, and I feel like I’m in shape,” she said. “I’m just focusing on the other seven girls who line up with me and who want the same thing as me. I know what I have to do, and I’m prepared to go out there and do it.”

Miller-Uibo is the number two ranked half-lapper in the world behind Bowie, according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017. She expressed dismay that Bowie won’t be in the mix for the 200m, but Miller-Uibo said that the show goes on and she has to stay focused on the prize at the end.

Miller-Uibo and Bowie train together at Pure Athletics in Clermont, Florida.

“I’m a lil saddened by it, with Tori being my training partner,” said Miller-Uibo yesterday. “I thought that she was going to come out and compete. It is what it is. I’m just going to go out there, stay focused and try to bring home two medals for my country. I just have to remain focused on me.”

Despite the quarter-mile being her preferred race, Miller-Uibo is actually higher ranked in the women’s 200m as opposed to the 400m.

Miller-Uibo has a season’s and personal best time of 21.91 seconds in the 200m. That is also a new national record for her, and has her ranked second behind Bowie. Bowie is at number one with her world-leading time of 21.77 seconds.

However, Bowie is now out of the mix. Schippers might be the only serious challenge for Miller-Uibo. Both are expected to easily make the final, and then it will be full steam ahead in the final on Friday.

For now, Miller-Uibo is focused on the longer race though.

The Olympic Champion in the women’s 400m is at number three in the world in that event. American Allyson Felix has the world lead of 49.65 seconds, and fellow American Quanera Hayes is at number two at 49.72 seconds. Miller-Uibo has a season’s best time of 49.77 seconds.

Be that as it may, it would be a huge upset if neither Miller-Uibo nor Felix walk away with the world title. Felix is the defending champion, and Miller-Uibo is the Olympic Champion. The women’s 400m final is shaping up to be another classic battle between those two, and is expected to be one of the marquee races of these world championships.

With the way things are falling into place in both races, Miller-Uibo could definitely leave London as a double gold medalist from these world championships.