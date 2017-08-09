Gaither, Miller-Uibo, Strachan all make women’s 200m semis

LONDON, England – All three Bahamians are through to the semi-finals of the women’s 200 meters (m) at the 16th International Association of Athletic Associations’ (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England.

Tynia Gaither was the first to book her ticket into the semi-finals, running a time of 22.98 seconds in her opening round heat. She finished second in her heat and will go into the semis tied with the ninth-fastest time.

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo followed Gaither into the semis, easily winning her first round heat in 22.69 seconds. Miller-Uibo seemed to shut it down in the last 25 meters of the race, and still qualified for the semis with the second-fastest time.

Not to be outdone, Anthonique Strachan was able to obtain one of the top three spots in her first round heat, thereby automatically qualifying for the semis. She finished third in her heat in 23.23 seconds, qualifying for the semi-finals with the 15th-fastest time.

Strachan, who completed the triple qualification for The Bahamas, said that it’s a great feeling to have all three of them moving on. They are all now just one step away from advancing to the final at the biggest athletics meet in the world.

“It’s been a long time coming, and it feels awesome,” said Strachan. “I’m just hope that all three of us could make it through to the final.”

Even when she cruises, Miller-Uibo is still a class above the rest. She had a pretty moderate curve, powered past Jamaican Simone Facey on the home stretch and relaxed about 25 meters from the finish line. Still, she was able to come into the tape in 22.69 seconds, the second-fastest time in the opening round. Defending champion Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands, was the fastest qualifier for the semi-finals, winning her first round heat in 22.63 seconds.

Miller-Uibo was as relaxed as she could be.

“I feel pretty good. Everything is falling into place right now. I feel like I’m in shape to go out there and do some great things,” said Miller-Uibo afterward. “I’m just trying to make it through the rounds as easily as I can and get ready for the finals.”

Miller-Uibo has been running every day of the championships since Sunday, and she did not need to exert too much energy yesterday, as she has the final of the women’s 400m tonight. She, along with Allyson Felix, of the United States, are the two favorites for the gold medal.

Gaither said that she felt pretty relaxed in her race, and is looking forward to the semi-finals, on Thursday.

“I feel pretty good. That was one of the best races that I’ve had in couple months. It feels good to be back to form,” said Gaither. “I knew I had to get out and stay strong and just focused.”

Miller-Uibo has been running every day since Sunday, but Strachan and Gaither were seeing their first action of the London World Championships. Gaither said that she didn’t mind the wait at all.

“I like the fact that I was able to get in a few practices before actually stepping on the track,” she said. “I just had to focus on the task at hand, and then come out here and compete. I know that I have to go faster in the semis, and with that crowd out there I don’t have a choice. I will go faster. I feel strong and I feel confident,” she added.

Strachan spoke with confidence as well.

“I felt very confident, especially coming off the curve, and I have to stay confident for the semi-finals,” she said. “I’m not a strong starter, but I feel as if I held them off well enough to make a push on the home stretch. I’m happy about it, and I hope that I could improve in the semis.”

Strachan came off the bend in sixth place, and had to power past three runners on the home stretch to ensure that she was in the top three.

“I’m a finisher. That’s what I do. I’m lacking at the start, but I know how to finish. I will definitely have to start faster in the semis. I just have to speak with my coach and see what I could adjust. He has a better view, and he could see exactly what went wrong.”

In the semi-finals on Thursday, Strachan will be up first, running out of the first semi-final heat. She will run out of lane nine, and her race is set for 9:05 p.m. at the Olympic Stadium in London, 4:05 p.m. back in The Bahamas.

Miller-Uibo will run in the second semi-final heat. She will run out of lane seven, and her race is slated for 9:14 p.m. in London, 4:14 back in The Bahamas.

Gaither will run out of lane seven in the third semi-final heat. Her race is slated to be held at 9:23 p.m. in London, 4:23 p.m. back in The Bahamas.

Just the top two finishers from each semi-final heat, and the next two fastest times will move on to Friday’s final.

Whatever transpires, it’s the first time ever that The Bahamas has had three ladies in the semi-finals of the women’s 200m at the world championships.