Silver for Steven Gardiner

LONDON, England – Steven Gardiner now has some hardware to supplement the fantastic runs he’s had all season.

The Bahamian national record holder in the men’s 400 meters (m) came through for sweet silver in the Olympic Stadium at the 16th International Association of Athletic Associations’ (IAAF) World Championships last night, adding to the impressive tally for The Bahamas on the world level.

Gardiner finished in 44.41 seconds, second only to world record holder Wayde Van Niekerk, of South Africa.

Van Niekerk won the gold in 43.98 seconds; Gardiner claimed the silver; and Abdalelah Haroun, of Qatar, won the bronze medal in a season’s best time of 44.48 seconds.

The Bahamas now has 22 medals at the IAAF World Outdoor Championships in the 16-edition history of the event – seven gold, seven silver and eight bronze.

It’s also the second medal in the men’s 400m, adding to the gold by Avard Moncur in Edmonton, Canada in 2001.

“I’m elated,” said Gardiner last night. “I got the silver and I’m thankful to God for it, along with my coach, my family and my friends for supporting me so much. I appreciate the love and support.”

Gardiner’s long strides paid dividends for him as he was able to past Jamaican Nathon Allen and Baboloki Thebe, of Botswana, on the home stretch, and hold off a charging Haroun.

Thebe finished fourth in 44.66 seconds, and Allen had to settle for fifth, in 44.88 seconds.

Gardiner said that his semi-final run, in which he became the first Bahamian to crack the 44-second barrier in the men’s 400m, was his best race of the championships.

He said that he felt himself losing steam in the final, but just came home as hard as he could on what was one of the coldest nights of the championships thus far. Gardiner found himself in fourth place coming off the final bend, but finished strong. He glided past Allen and Thebe on the home stretch, and had just enough vigor to hold off Haroun.

Gardiner won his first round heat in 44.75 seconds, set his new national record of 43.89 seconds in the semi-finals, and then finished in 44.41 seconds last night. The time of 43.89 seconds has him ranked as the 13th fastest quarter-miler of all-time, and number two in the Caribbean region behind Kirani James of Grenada.

“For me, the heats were pretty good, but the semis felt easier than the heats. In the final tonight, I got out decent, ran a good back stretch, and coming around to the 150-meter mark, I started to feel it. I didn’t know if I had it in me, but I had to fight for it and I did. I’m just glad I got the silver,” he said.

Isaac Makwala, of Botswana, who qualified fourth for the final, was forced to sit out last night due to illness. He suffered through a contagious form of gastroenteritis.

Van Niekerk, who set the world record of 43.03 seconds in winning Olympic gold last year, expressed sadness in Makwala’s unfortunate situation, but said that the men’s 400m is growing from year to year, and a number of runners could challenge for supremacy.

“Each and every one of us are growing with each competition, and I would like to see more than one of us come through and fight for the image of the sport. We all have great potential,” he said. “We just have to encourage each and every athlete, and build a positive environment around our sport rather than a negative one.”

In a new set-up at the world championships, both athlete and coach receive medals. Therefore, Gardiner and his coach, Lance Brauman, of Pure Athletics, will receive silver medals. In addition, Gardiner is set to pocket $40,000 from the IAAF for his second place finish.

The Bahamian national record credits his coach to getting him to the point where he is now, and said that he is happy for both of them.

The 21-year-old budding superstar is now second in the world in the men’s 400m, a year after not even making the final at the Olympics, and just two years after making his first appearance on the global stage for senior athletics.