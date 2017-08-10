Rahming signs with Thomas Jefferson University

Christopher ‘Chris’ Rahming, Jr. has signed to play college soccer with Thomas Jefferson University (TJU), formerly Philadelphia University, in Philadelphia, a DII power house, this fall.

Chris graduated this May from Darlington School in Rome GA, where he spent the past four years attending high school and playing with the Darlington School Soccer Academy as a Centre-Mid and right, left wing. Chris’ soccer career however, has deep roots in New Providence starting out with United Football Club then moving on to Western Warriors where his U14s team under Coach Paul James were the undefeated Bahamas Football Association’s 2013, U14 Champions.

Chris is a strong, powerful and tactical mid-field attacker who also plays an aggressive left/right wing when the team requires. His Coach Kevin Ray at Darlington, grew impressed with Chris’ ability to use his size and agility to maintain possession; and Chad Liddle head coach at Darlington noted Chris’ growth and maturity as a player, saying, as he presented Chris with his four-year Letterman award that “we’re looking for great things out of Chris at PhilaU”.

Not short on wins, Chris counts amongst his notable accomplishments taking the Darlington School Soccer Academy to the ESPN Wide World of Sports, Disney President’s Cup Championship in 2015 – the team clinching a place in the playoffs thanks to Chris’ solo goal, then moving on to claim the Championship. He was instrumental in helping Darlington Academy win several national matches including 2015/2016 National Premier League (NPL), 2013 Concord N.C. FCCA Championship and finalists in 2014 Atlanta Cup.

Chris now heads off to TJU which has recently merged with Philadelphia University, to play under Coach Ptah Myers, a former professional player with 12 plus years in Major Indoor League Soccer (MILS). The PhilaU men’s soccer now the Thomas Jefferson University men’s soccer ‘AKA the Rams’, has a great record under Coach Myers the school’s 12th head soccer coach in the team’s 63-year history. Myers has racked up 62 victories – 16 during the 2014 season – won two Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) champions, and made one appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Myers’ coaching has led to 16 players earning All-CACC recognition, including 2014 CACC Defensive Player of the Year. The Rams have had a player on an all-region team five times and in 2014 two players were named All-Americans. Academics are important to this Coach as well, having 18 players placed on the CACC Fall-Academic team.

Chris’ father, mother and sister; Chris, Sr., Yvette and Gabrielle Rahming are proud of Chris’ accomplishments and are happy not only because he has ended up at a university where he can play extraordinary soccer, but he can study for a combined degree in Animation and International Business in an amazing city.

Chris says he’s looking forward to making a difference on the team and playing wherever Coach Myers needs him. Chris recalls that Coach Myers has expressed to me that he likes my size and knowledge and would like to see me in a forward position. I know that I will give it my best and play smart and aggressive in this position and will use my best efforts to help the team get some wins.