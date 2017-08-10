Greene signs with Greyhounds

Another Bahamian basketball player was afforded the opportunity to play collegiate basketball over the weekend, as 6’2” forward Paula Greene signed a letter of intent to play with the Moberly Area Community College Greyhounds in the fall.

Greene was named as the 2017 Senior Girls Player of the Year in Grand Bahama. The Bishop Michael Eldon School alumna averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and over two blocks per game this past season.

At the 2017 Ministry of Education, Science and Technology’s National High School Basketball Championships in March, Greene was the top shot blocker in the senior girls’ division, averaging over four blocks per game.

According to Moberly Area women’s head basketball coach Chad Killinger, Greene is a welcome addition to the squad. He added that he expects for her to make an impact on the team right away, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

“Paula is still a little raw, but she has tremendous potential,” said Killinger. “She reminds me a little of Anisha George and how she was when she first joined our program. There is obviously an adjustment period anytime you add freshmen, and sometimes that adjustment period takes a little longer for international players, but having Anisha to learn from will definitely benefit her.”

The Greyhounds were one of the top teams in the National Junior College Athletic Association last season. The team finished 23-8 overall and went 13-4 at home. The Greyhounds made it to the second round of the national championships before being eliminated by Mineral Area Community College.

The MACC Women's team won the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championship in 1982, and has made 13 national tournament appearances since. The Lady Greyhounds have had 21 NJCAA All-American selections. Fifty-eight players have gone on to play at the NCAA Division 1 level.

Moberly Area Community College (commonly MACC) is a two-year college based in Moberly, Missouri, United States. In addition to the main campus in Moberly, MACC has six satellite campus sites across a large portion of Northeastern and Central Missouri: Columbia,Edina, Hannibal, Kirksville, Macon, and Mexico. The college is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.