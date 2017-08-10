Pintard congratulates members of Team Bahamas

LONDON, England – Team Bahamas gathered for a special luncheon at The Bahamas’ High Commission Office in London yesterday, which was hosted by Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard, and were reminded about how much their hard work, determination and energy, are appreciated by the people of The Bahamas.

The minister, in London for meetings with IAAF officials and in support of Team Bahamas at the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, told the athletes in attendance that an entire nation is behind them and relying on them to represent themselves and The Bahamas well on and off the field of play.

Whilst not going into detail, Minister Pintard also ensured the athletes that entire subvention system will be revamped so as to ensure that it is not weighing heavily on their minds when they are at various competitions around the world competing.

About 15 of the 24 athletes on Team Bahamas were present yesterday.

“It’s very rare for a country our size to have an opportunity to compete on the world stage such as this, and we just want you to know that we are very proud of you,” said the minister yesterday. “We have a brand, and in no small measure, that brand has been created and cemented by the track and field athletes of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. There are few other areas in our national life that has launched us and kept us at an international stage the way you have.

“What we want to do is to revamp the subvention system. The last thing you need as athletes is that whether or not a subpar performance will result in a phone call from your director of sports about subvention for the following year. We want to create a win-win situation for yourself and the people of The Bahamas who you represent. We want to make sure that the subvention system reflects our concern for you as human beings first and foremost, and also as future leaders of this country.”

Fresh off a youth ministers meeting in Uganda, Minister Pintard said that the future of The Bahamas rests on the shoulders of the young leaders of the country. Whilst also congratulating Steven Gardiner on his silver medal run in the men’s 400 meters (m) on Tuesday night at the Olympic Stadium, and the other members of Team Bahamas for their performances thus far, the minister said that it is the effort that matters as they compete on the world stage and continue to build the brand and image of The Bahamas.

“All of you are really standing on the shoulders of giants who have gone before you, and the success that you are experiencing is really the continuation of a proud tradition that we have had,” he said. “It’s an honor to speak to the future of The Bahamas, and by extension, the region and the world. When you look at many of the national leaders in the region, they have come through sports, so the values that you are gaining through competition, discipline and team play, those values will put you in good standing for the rest of your life.

“You are the poster young people for sports, and we want to do more than just create world class athletes,” he continued. “We want to be able to communicate with you candidly and openly – be accessible to you. We’re not going to give you false expectations that we do not intend to meet. We will not use sports as a political football. It is our intention to work with you because we need you.”

Minister Pintard charged the athletes to build relationships with the young people of the world through competition, for it is through these relationships that experiences are gained and lessons are learnt.

“You are the ones interacting with the young people from around the world, and we want you to bring back the lessons learnt, to transform our country,” he said. “We appreciate your sacrifice and we value you. People see the glory, but they don’t know the story. We want you to know that we are here to support you.”

In closing, the minister assured Team Bahamas, and by extension all Bahamian athletes, that the Government of The Bahamas will put the necessary procedures in place to ensure that their talents are honed at home.

“We’ve had an opportunity to talk to some of the IAAF officials, and have had bi-lateral discussions with members of others delegations from other countries and organizations with a view of raising capital, technical assistance and obtaining equipment in order to grow our program in The Bahamas,” he said. “We want more of you to train at home. We want to find out what are the things that need to be put in place so that you and your friends from other jurisdictions could come to The Bahamas to train. That is one of our major items that we are addressing.”

The athletes were accompanied by coaches, medical staff, the management team and other officials of Team Bahamas.

The world championships continue today and run through Sunday. There are still a number of events left with representation from The Bahamas.