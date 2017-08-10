Gardiner ecstatic with second place

LONDON, England – A day after his thrilling run in the men’s 400 meters (m) final at the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, Bahamian Steven Gardiner is still basking in the glory. In fact, it might have just hit him.

Gardiner received his silver medal for his fantastic run in the men’s 400m final yesterday. He was second behind world record holder Wayde Van Niekerk, of South Africa, in 44.41 seconds. Van Niekerk won in 43.98 seconds, Gardiner was second, and World Junior Champion Abdalelah Haroun, of Qatar, finished third in a season’s best time of 44.48 seconds.

During a reception at The Bahamas’ High Commission Office in London yesterday, Gardiner said he felt the urge to represent The Bahamas well, and bring home a medal for his country.

It is his first medal on the senior level in global athletics, and it comes just two years after he made his first senior team. Gardiner is still just 21-years-old.

“It felt really good,” he said yesterday. “I knew that I had the whole Bahamas behind me and I wanted to come through for the country. I just had to go out there and do what I do best, and that’s to run fast and bring home a medal to my country.”

Gardiner got out to his usual fast start in the race, and coming off the final bend, appeared to be just about two to three meters behind Van Niekerk. However, the South African ran a strong home stretch to pull away further. Gardiner stayed tall, and held off a charging Haroun for the silver medal.

When asked what he thinks the medal means to the country, a humble Gardiner said that it could only bring Bahamians together, and anytime he could do something to uplift the nation, he would gladly do it.

“I always felt that this was my time to come home with something,” he said. “In the last 50 meters, I was in second and I just decided to give it my all and go for it. I just managed to hold on. It’s an awesome feeling. My plan was to come here and win a medal and that is what I did. My coach and I talked about it and we got it done. We’re going home with a medal. That’s awesome.”

Gardiner is coached by American coach Gary Evans of Pure Athletics, and trains out of Clermont, Florida, USA. He had a fantastic series of runs here in London, winning his first round heat in 44.75 seconds, taking his semi-final heat in a new national record of 43.89 seconds, and then winning silver on Tuesday night in 44.41 seconds.

In explaining his drop-off from the semis to the final, in terms of time, Gardiner said that might have been because of the adverse weather at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night.

“I knew that I could have gone out there and run just as good as I did in the semis, but the weather was really cold and we were in the back for a while. The weather definitely played a factor,” said Gardiner. “My mindset was just to go out there and run like how I did in the semis, but that didn’t happen. I’m just glad with the silver. I wanted to focus on my lane and run my race. It was just a matter of executing what I do at practice.”

Botswanan runner Isaac Makwala was forced out of the men’s 400m final after suffering from a bout of food poisoning and a contagious form of gastroenteritis between Sunday and Monday. IAAF officials had plans to quarantine Makwala for 48 hours, but he showed up at the stadium in any event on Tuesday night with the intention of running in the men’s 400m final.

However, he was not allowed to run. Makwala was one of the favorites in the men’s 400m.

“That could happen to any one of us. It happened to him and I wish him all the best,” said Gardiner.

The bout with food poisoning also forced Makwala to pull out of the first round of men’s 200m. However, the IAAF inserted him into the semi-finals a day later, and Makwala subsequently qualified for the final. He was second in his semi-final heat of the men’s 200m in 20.14 seconds, and qualified for the final with the third fastest time. Makwala will run out of lane six in the final this evening.

As unfortunate as it was for Makwala, Bahamian Steven Gardiner is bringing home a medal. He bowed out of the men’s 400m in the semi-finals at both the 2015 Beijing World Championships and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, but now the talented speedster from Murphy Town, Abaco is second in the world, and is looking to improve even further in the future.

The sky is the limit for Gardiner.