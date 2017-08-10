Stuart finishes 28th in women’s long jump

LONDON, England – Bianca “BB” Stuart struggled to get in a good jump yesterday, and in so doing, failed to qualify for the final of the women’s long jump at the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, currently ongoing in London, England.

Stuart finished with a best jump of 5.91 meters (m) — 19’ 4-3/4” — significantly off her season’s best of 6.67m (21’ 10-3/4”) and further short of her personal best national record of 6.83m (22’ 5”).

Stuart finished 14th in her group and 28th overall.

On what was a cold and wet night at the Olympic Stadium in London, it appeared that all of the girls in the women’s long competition struggled with their footing and in producing good jumps.

None of the athletes reached the automatic qualifying distance of 6.70m (21’ 11-3/4”). Stuart struggled to reach that mark all season and fell short of the world championships qualifying distance of 6.75m (22’ 1-3/4”).

However, she was invited to compete based on her global rankings, according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017, and the event quota for the women’s long jump competition of the world championships.

In her three jumps in London Stuart could only muster a best of 4.25m (13’ 11-1/2”) on her first effort, she scratched the second, and turned in her leap of 5.91m on her third attempt.

The Bahamian national record holder, now 29, has fallen short of a spot in the finals at her past six global championships outdoors.

In 2011 she had a best jump of 6.44m (21’ 1-1/2”) at the Daegu World Championships and finished 17th overall, missing the final by seven centimeters.

The following year at the Olympics, Stuart had a best leap of 6.32m (20’ 9”) to finish 18th overall. That year, she missed the Olympic final by eight centimeters.

At the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, Russia, Stuart had a best performance of 6.35m (20’ 10”). She was 24th overall and missed the final by about eight and a half inches.

In Beijing, China, in 2015, Stuart had a best jump of 6.34m (20’ 9-3/4”). She was 25th overall that time, missing the final by a little over a foot.

Last year at the Olympics, Stuart had a best jump of 6.45m (21’ 2”). She had her best individual finish at a global championships, finishing 16th overall and missing the final by just eight centimeters.

It seemed that the ether got to Stuart this time around. The Bahamas’ top female jumper could only muster a best of 5.91m. She missed a spot in the final by almost two feet.

Darya Klishina, of Russia, but competing as one of 19 Authorized Neutral Athletes (ANA) due to the IAAF’s suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), had the top qualifying leap of the final. She recorded a jump of 6.66m (21’ 10-1/4”).

Defending world, and two-time Olympic champion, Tianna Bartoletta, of the United States, had the second best qualifying leap, a distance of 6.64m (21’ 9-1/2”).

Lorraine Ugen, of Great Britain, qualified with the third best distance, 6.63m (21’ 9”).

Brooke Stratton, of Australia, and Brazilian Eliane Martins were the final qualifiers, both leaping 6.46m (21’ 2-1/2”).