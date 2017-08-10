Bahamas wins first game of Summer of Thunder

The Bahamas All Stars became the first local team to score a win against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I teams playing in the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s (BBF) annual Summer of Thunder Exhibition series.

On Tuesday night, team Bahamas edged Colorado State University 100-98 at the Kendal Isaacs National Gymnasium.

Shakwon Lewis made the game-winning jump shot to seal the deal for team Bahamas. Che Bob hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 98 with 23 seconds left to play in the game. On the following possession, Lewis attempted a three-pointer that missed and Jaraun ‘Keno’ Burrows came up with an offensive rebound with two seconds remaining. Out of the timeout, team Bahamas ran a play to get Lewis open and he nailed the game winning shot. Lewis finished the game with 10 points and five assists.

Torrington Cox led the way for team Bahamas with 25 points on 9-16 shooting from the field. Cox also pulled down eight rebounds and came up with two steals.

Eugene Bain added 22 points in the win and former Wagner University standout Michael Carey chipped in with 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Nico Carvacho led Colorado State with 23 points on 8-11 shooting from the field. He also grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out four assists and came up with four steals.

Bob and Deion James finished with 16 points each in the game for the Rams and Lorenzo Jenkins added 12 points and five rebounds.

In the second game of the night, Southern University topped IBA Elite 92-73.

Jared Samm led the way for Southern with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Eddie Reese added 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in the win, while Emmanuel Shepard finished with 12 points and four rebounds.

IBA Elite managed to stay close throughout the first three quarters. They trailed by just five points at the start of the fourth quarter, until Southern turned up the intensity on both ends of the floor.

With 6:02 to play in the game, Southern went on an 11-0 and took control of the game. They closed out the fourth on a 13-0 run.

Former Norfolk State standout D’shon Taylor led IBA Elite with 17 points and five rebounds. Ronnie Cadot scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Adam Johnson chipped in with 10 points and five blocks.

Summer of Thunder action continues today at Kendal Isaacs with a double-header. In the opening game, Colorado State will take on IBA Elite at 4 p.m., and Southern Miss will take on the Providence Storm at 7 p.m.