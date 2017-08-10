LONDON, England – Shaunae Miller-Uibo misstepped at the worst possible time last night, and it caused her what would have been her second consecutive gold medal in the women’s 400 meters (m) on the global stage.

Miller-Uibo was unavailable for comment afterwards, but Head Coach Diane Woodside-Johnson summed it up as just one of those things that happens sometimes. With about 50 meters to go in the women’s 400m final here at the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships in London, England, Miller-Uibo appeared to lose her balance and ended up fourth.

She stumbled, enabling three competitors to pass her and shut her out of the medal picture. The defending champion, American Allyson Felix, also appeared to stumble on the home stretch and ended up being passed herself.

American Phyllis Francis took complete advantage. She powered past both runners to win the gold medal in a personal best time of 49.92 seconds. Salwa Eid Naser, of Bahrain, also charged hard on the home stretch and won the silver medal in a national record time of 50.06 seconds. Felix settled for the bronze in 50.08 seconds, and Miller-Uibo finished in 50.49 seconds for fourth.

It was simply heartache and heartbreak for Bahamians everywhere.

The world championships gold was in her hand and it slipped away. The good news is that Miller-Uibo is not injured and will still contest the 200m semi-finals today. The bad news is that double gold, or even double medal, is now out of the question.

“She’s not even exactly sure what happened,” said Woodside-Johnson last night. “I think she just buckled a bit. She is physically okay, and now has to go back and concentrate on her 200. She went out pretty fast and looked primed for the gold, but it didn’t work out that way. She just buckled a bit near the 50-meter line, and that cost her.”

Woodside-Johnson said that Miller-Uibo was on a 48-second pace which would have broken Tonique Williams’ national record of 49.07 seconds, and certainly give her the gold. She said that it’s unfortunate, but added that they just have to move on and concentrate on the rest of the world championships. Miller-Uibo, Tynia Gaither and Anthonique Strachan will run in the semi- finals, beginning at 4:05 p.m. today local time in The Bahamas, at the Olympic Stadium in London.

“It’s very unfortunate. I’m sure that the entire Bahamas was watching and hoping that she would come through again,” said Woodside-Johnson. “Things happen sometimes in this sport. You win some and you lose some, and this one she lost.”

It was another cold night in London, adding to scattered rain which brought back memories of Williams’ golden run for The Bahamas at the 2005 World Championships in Helsinki, Finland. There was even a thought that maybe history will repeat itself. However, it just wasn’t to be.

“Everyone ran in the same conditions. She seemed quite focused and had every intention of doing what she had to do. It just happens sometimes,” said Woodside-Johnson.

Just like the Olympics a year ago, and once again in one of the outside lanes, Miller-Uibo got out to a blazing start and dared the field to come catch her. This time, Felix went with her, so much so that it was unclear which of the two had the lead at the 200m mark.

As they came off the final bend, Miller-Uibo was the clear leader — about five meters in front of Felix. She was in control, looked smooth and seemed primed to run to gold. Felix was second, and Francis and Eid Naser were still in contention.

Felix’s legs appeared to give way first. Then it happened. Miller-Uibo stumbled and lost her balance. Francis and Eid Naser passed Felix, and all three went by Miller-Uibo.

The Bahamian Olympic champion is just 23-years-old, and there should be many more opportunities for her to collect gold in the women’s 400m at the world championships, but this one hurt Bahamians everywhere.

This was supposed to be the year that Miller-Uibo become a global superstar, a year she was supposed to win two individual medals, preferably gold, at the world championships, a year in which she was supposed to join seven others in the history of athletics with the trifecta — world youth title, world junior title and senior world title. Only Usain Bolt ever accomplished that feat, starting off with the world junior title, and this year, Miller-Uibo was supposed to be the second.

All is not lost however. Miller-Uibo is healthy and will give it a run in the women’s 200m semi-finals today.

A nation yearns for some form of redemption.