Summer of Thunder getting rave reviews

Action has been competitive on a nightly basis since the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s (BBF) Summer of Thunder exhibition series kicked off last week at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium. Although it’s still going on right now, the tournament has already received rave reviews from a pair of teams that wrapped up their time in The Bahamas earlier in the week.

Penn State men’s basketball team was forced to cut their trip short due to unforeseen circumstances. No specific explanation was given for the game not being played. They finished the tournament with a 2-0 record with wins over the New Providence Basketball Association All-Stars and the Providence Storm.

Despite having to leave early, Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said he was pleased with the organization of the tournament and the competition his team faces while on their 2017 foreign tour.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Bahamas Basketball Federation in every aspect of our trip,” he said. “We have made excellent progress in terms of our development, not only from the standpoint of our time on the court practicing, but also as far as bonding as a team. We got everything out of this experience that we wanted.

“There is work to be done, but I fell like this has to put us ahead as we work toward the season.”

Nicholls State University men’s basketball team finished its preseason tour of The Bahamas with a perfect record. They finished 3-0 mark including wins over the NPBA All Stars, The Bahamas All-Stars and IBA Elite.

Like coach Chambers, Colonels coach Richie Riley said he was also impressed with the competition the team faced while in The Bahamas.

“Any time you can take a foreign tour it is a huge opportunity for your team,” he said. “We have a lot of new faces that will be playing together, so it a bonus that they get to compete together. I’m proud of our guys approach, they have had a business-like approach each day and a commitment to improving.”

Summer of Thunder action continues today at Kendal Isaacs. At 12 noon, Rhode Island University will take on the Bahamas All Stars, while the CTG knights will go against Southern Miss at 6 p.m. In the final game of the night, Chicago State University will play its first game of the tournament against IBA Elite.