Sands back in London, site of horrific injury in 2012

LONDON, England – It was in this same location in which “Superman” Leevan Sands went out on a stretcher after tearing up his knee in the men’s triple jump competition at the Olympics. It’s kind of surreal that he’s back here, in the same stadium, albeit in a different role.

Sands is the athletes representative for Team Bahamas at these 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships.

He is charged with relaying the concerns of the athletes to team officials, keeping in touch with the athletes and ensuring that they are doing what is necessary to prepare themselves for competition, offering words of advice where he can, and assisting in the daily upkeep and stability maintenance of Team Bahamas.

In summary, he acts as a middle man, a liaison, between the athletes and team officials, basically tending to the athletes’ needs. In total, there are 24 members of Team Bahamas at these world championships.

“I try to uplift the team – that is what I do. I think that I’m a good motivator, and I’ve been on this stage before,” said Sands. “I’m self motivated and I have a way of transferring it to the other athletes. There has always been good team spirit, and it has gotten better over the years. I’ve been communicating with all of the athletes and making sure they’re mentally prepared for the meet. So far it’s been pretty good.”

Sands was in a prime position to challenge for one of the top three spots in the men’s triple jump final at the 2012 Olympics in London. However, he blew out his knee on his fourth attempt at the board. The Bahamian national record holder finished with a best leap of 17.19 meters (m) – 56’ 4-3/4” – and still ended up fifth in the completion. Remarkably, two years later, Sands was competing again. In 2015, he made the final at the Beijing World Championships, and in 2016, he was back at the Olympics – all this after most thought he would never compete again due to the horrific knee injury he suffered in 2012.

Now Sands is back in London for the first time since that injury, and casually said he has already visited the doctors who worked on him in 2012.

“It feels great to be back here. This is where it went down in 2012, and it’s kind of unreal to be back here,” said Sands. “I was hoping that I would be here competing, but I’m coming here as the athletes’ representative and I’m very excited about that. We have a silver so far, and the team is doing well. The ones who have already competed, they did their best, and that is all that we could ask for. I’m just glad to be here.”

Sands will turn 36 three days after the completion of the world championships. He said he feels that he still has something left in the tank, and is aiming to represent The Bahamas at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, next year.

Despite not qualifying for the London World Championships this year, he said that he remains upbeat and is looking forward to the 2018 season. What transpires beyond that remains up in the air.

“I wish I was competing here this year because that was my goal after the injury – to get back to London,” said Sands. “Unfortunately, I had an injury late in the season, and that hampered me a bit. I failed to qualify, but now, I’m here in a different capacity. I’m going to continue fighting and striving. I’m looking forward to competing again next year.”

Sands has done it all in his athletics career. He is a two-time CARIFTA champion in the long and triple jump events, a two-time Central American and Caribbean (CAC) junior champion, and a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion in the men’s long and triple jump events.

Sands has also won medals at the Commonwealth Games, the Pan American Games, the world championships and the Olympics.

He has personal best marks of 8.13m (26’ 8-1/4”) in the men’s long jump, and 17.59m (57’ 8-1/2”) in the men’s triple jump. The latter is the Bahamian national record that he set for the bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, and in the long jump, Sands is one of only four Bahamians to ever jump over eight meters (26’ 3”) in a long jump competition.

His career still is not done yet. The Bahamian “Superman” is looking to fly again.