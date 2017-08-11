Bahamian Olympic champion not lingering on slip in women’s 400m final

LONDON, England – Shaunae Miller-Uibo suffered one of the most disappointing occurrences of any athlete here these 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, but the Bahamian Olympic Champion is accepting the result, knowing that she has an opportunity to atone for herself tonight.

Miller-Uibo will run in the final of the women’s 200 meters (m) at 9:50 p.m. tonight, 4:50 p.m. back in The Bahamas. She won her semi-final heat in 22.49 seconds, and will run out of the center of the track in lane five tonight, thereby having another opportunity to go for gold at the world championships.

Miller-Uibo said that she feels healthy, and is ready to run.

“I know a lot of people thought I hurt my hamstring or something along that line, but it was kind of weird, I had the race under control and I looked up at the screen and misplaced my foot and completely lost balance,” she said yesterday. “It’s a part of being in sports, but I’m okay and I’m ready to go.”

Miller-Uibo was in complete control of the women’s 400m final on Wednesday night. She led the race up until the 350-meter mark, and then disaster struck. Miller-Uibo lost her footing, grimaced a bit, stumbled, and tried to regain her form but it was too late. Three runners past Miller-Uibo, knocking her out of the medal picture.

There must be something about running at the Olympic Stadium in London for Miller-Uibo. At the 2012 Olympics, at just 18 years-old, she pulled a hamstring in the first round of the women’s 400m and didn’t finish the race. This time, fortunately, it wasn’t an injury that hampered Miller-Uibo though.

Also, last year at the Olympics, Miller-Uibo ran out of steam at the end of the women’s 400m final, and fell across the finish line which was good enough to secure her the gold medal. This time, she was too far from the finish line to fall across it.

Be that as it may, Miller-Uibo has another chance at world championships glory, and she is prepared to take full advantage of it.

She has been strong in both the 200 and 400m this season, and is actually ranked higher in the 200m than she is in the 400m. Miller-Uibo is ranked second in the world in the women’s 200m, according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017, with her national record setting run of 21.91 seconds that was done to finish second behind American Tori Bowie at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, USA, this year. In the women’s 400m, Miller-Uibo has a season’s best run of 49.77 seconds which was done to win that event at the Shanghai Diamond League Meet in mid-May. That time has her ranked third in the world according to the IAAF’s list.

Miller-Uibo has said all along that her number one event is the 400m, but now it’s the 200m where she has a shot at gold. She will be joined by Bahamian Tynia Gaither in the final, giving The Bahamas two athletes in the women’s 200m final at the world championships for the first time.

Gaither will run out of lane three, and Miller-Uibo will be in lane five.

Also in the final are defending champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, two Americans, 100m silver medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, and Crystal Emmanuel of Canada.

Miller-Uibo is the only athlete in the field to run under 22 seconds this year, and only Schippers has a faster lifetime best, Schippers ran 22.63 seconds to win the world title two years ago in Beijing, China, and is the third fastest woman of all-time over that distance.

The women’s 200m final is expected to be a classic, and in less than 24 hours, the world will know if Miller-Uibo is able to the 400m final completely behind her and finally race to gold at the world championships.