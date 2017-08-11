Amertil back for another run at world championships

LONDON, England – At 37, Christine Amertil is the oldest member of Team Bahamas here at these 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England. She’ll be 38 about a week after the completion of the championships.

The savvy veteran comes in with a lot of experience, a lot of grit, and she still has that drive and determination to go out there and compete and lead by example.

Gone are the days when she will compete in the individual events, but Amertil can turn in a strong relay leg, hence her selection to this year’s team.

More than half of The Bahamas’ 24-member team is under 25. There are seven first-timers, and four teenagers. In fact, the youngest member of all the athletes here in London is a Bahamian. That distinction belongs to 16-year-old Joel Johnson.

In that respect, Amertil’s words of advice and encouragement could be just as vital as her efforts on the track. She said that she is more than willing to impart her knowledge to the youngsters on the team.

“I’ve just been talking to them and making them feel comfortable,” she said. “I’ve had a chance to speak to Joel, who is by far the youngest member of the entire world championships. I’m just encouraging them and making them feel comfortable. They’re hanging out with the other members of the group, having a great time, enjoying the experience, and everyone is gelling together really well.”

Amertil is in The Bahamas’ relay pool for the women’s 4x400 meters (m). Last year, she along with Lanece Clarke, Anthonique Strachan and Carmiesha Cox, set the Bahamian national record of 3:26.36 in the women’s mile relay. It was more than two seconds faster than the previous national record, and that former national record setting team had Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo as a member. It just goes to show how special that run by Amertil, Clarke, Strachan and Cox was at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last year. They finished 11th overall, missing the final by just three spots.

“We’ve worked hard through the years and to be able to stick with this team and assist where I could is a good feeling,” said Amertil. “I think we’re all coming off a positive note from what we did at the Olympics last year. The main thing is that we realize that we do have a chance. Everyone is here and everyone is healthy. We’re going to do something even better here in London,” she assured.

Amertil has been to seven world championships and five Olympic Games. She was a strong indoors competitor in her heyday, as well. In fact, she is a double medalist in the women’s 400m at the world indoors – silver in Birmingham, England, in 2003, and bronze in Moscow, Russia, in 2006.

Still, she said she’s gaining momentum from the young athletes as well. Amertil said that Steven Gardiner’s silver medal winning run in the men’s 400m on Tuesday night at the Olympic Stadium in London, uplifted the spirit of the entire team.

“That was truly exciting,” she said. “It’s The Bahamas’ first medal, and, of course, we’re hoping for more. He set the tone. Everyone knew that Steven was in shape, and he proved it. He’s been running well all year, and this was his time. Just seeing him come out and doing exactly what he wanted to do, in addition to running a new Bahamian national record in the semis, that was wonderful to see. Hopefully, we could feed off that for the remainder of the world championships,” she added.

Amertil will be joined by Miller-Uibo, Clarke, Strachan, Cox and 19-year-old Shaquania Dorsett in the women’s 4x400m relay pool for The Bahamas.

The heats of the women’s 4x400m will be held on Saturday morning at 11:20 a.m. in London, 6:20 a.m. back in The Bahamas. The final is set for 8:55 p.m. on Sunday in London, 3:55 p.m. in The Bahamas.