Pro players visit Jeff Rodgers basketball camp

The 30th edition of the annual Jeff Rodgers Summer Basketball Camp continued yesterday over at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

Campers were treated to a special surprise as several current and former professional basketball players, including Mychal “Sweet Bells” Thompson, dropped in to visit the kids and give them some words of encouragement.

Other visiting players included, Mychael Thompson Jr., Shelvin Mack, from the Orlando Magic, and Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets.

“We didn’t have these opportunities when I was a kid growing up in the Bahamas trying to learn the game, so I want you guys to truly appreciate this platform and the opportunity that this provides. It’s a really a blessing that Jeff continues to do this every year so even if it’s just a month, with you guys, for that month you get to be taught the game and to learn life lessons,” said ‘Sweet Bells’.

“Basketball is an amazing tool, I didn’t play when I was as young as many of you here but there were people that identified my potential, that they thought I could do with the game and I was able to change my life and impact the lives of many others. To get to that point it takes focus, it takes drive, it takes discipline and dedication to your craft. I was one of the first but my story isn’t unique. The Bahamas is filled with talented players, I played with many of them in my transition to the United States; you see Bahamians in the NBA right now and there are more to come in the future.”

This is Gordon’s third year visiting the camp. He will also be participating in the Jeff Rodgers All Star Celebrity Game on Saturday, which pits the coaches of the camp against the visiting pros.

“Basketball is great and it’s done wonders for me and my family but I want you guys to always be focused on school and doing well in school. That has to be your top priority right now and where your focus is right now,” he said. “Pay attention to the people around you and make sure they have the same goals in mind as you do. I have a lot of friends and family here, so I enjoy coming here. This will always be my second home or my home away from home for me. Basketball continues to grow here and so it’s fun to be able to make a contribution.”

Mack, who is visiting the camp for the fourth year in a row, signed with the Magic this summer. He played the past two seasons with the Utah Jazz. Mack will also be competing this weekend in the celebrity game.

“It’s a blessing to have been invited down here and I’m looking forward to doing whatever I can to help the camp,” he said. “I played with Klay Thompson on the USA basketball team and I’ve known Eric Gordon for a while, so when they asked me to come down, I couldn’t resist the opportunity. This is my fourth time here being a part of the camp and I always appreciate the opportunity to come down here.”

The camp’s traditional ‘Fun Night’, which is highlighted by the Celebrity Game, begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Kendal Isaacs gymnasium.