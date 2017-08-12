Charlton misses final by less than a tenth of a second

LONDON, England – Bahamian Devynne Charlton had an amazing season in the sprint hurdles.

Bouncing back from a lower back injury that cut her 2016 campaign short, she got back to the form that she showed in 2015, took more than two tenths of a second off her previous best time, and moved through the rounds to the semi-finals here at these 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships.

Running out of lane two in her semi-final heat, again matched up against world record holder Kendra Harrison of the United States and other top flight hurdlers like she was in the first round, Charlton got out to her usual fast start, was in the mix halfway through the race, but faded a bit in the final 50 meters (m).

She finished sixth in that semi-final heat of the women’s 100m hurdles at these world championships in 12.95 seconds, and was 13th overall, missing the final by just five spots and less than a tenth of a second.

It’s been a long season for the Purdue redshirt junior, running indoors and outdoors, the 60m and 60m hurdles, the 100m and 100m hurdles, the 200m, and most relays for Purdue.

She ran her personal best time of 12.74 seconds at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Track and Field Championships this year, finishing fifth for Purdue.

Charlton came into these world championships with high expectations, and despite not making the final, she performed exceptionally well given the long and tumultuous season she’s had. Charlton ran 13.02 seconds in her first round heat, and 12.95 in the semis yesterday.

Overall, she said that she is satisfied with her performance.

“I feel pretty good. Two years ago, I wasn’t in this position so it feels good to know that I’m progressing,” she said.

“I think it was a pretty good race technically for me. I had a pretty good start and started to lose it a bit through the middle, and couldn’t hold it coming down to the end but I feel good with it. It felt as if I belong here. I just couldn’t put it through and make it to the final.”

This is Charlton’s second appearance at a global meet on the senior side, having competed for The Bahamas at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China. She finished 27th overall that year, running 13.16 seconds in her first round heat.

Last year, Charlton missed the Olympics, after qualifying, due to the back injury she sustained. This year, she showed tremendous progression, going from a personal best time of 13 seconds flat to 12.74.

She was looking forward to running a similar time here in London, but it just wasn’t to be.

“As far as the competition goes, it was as good as it gets,” she said.

“I think I went kind of high on the third or fourth hurdle, and that threw my rhythm off a bit. If I could have just stayed lower on the hurdle and spend less time in the air, I think it would have been a different outcome. I learned that you can’t take anything for granted. You have to show up every round here like it’s the final.”

If there’s one thing Charlton proved this year, it’s that she is quite capable of competing on the world stage and competing well. In addition, she’s just 21-years-old.

Charlton is among the top hurdlers in the world, and if not for an injury sustained by Pedrya Seymour this year, The Bahamas very well could have had two hurdlers in the semi-finals of the world championships. Seymour made the final of the Olympics last year.

As for Charlton, she is listed as number 18 in the world according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017, but here at the world championships, she finished 13th.

Her season’s and personal best time of 12.74 seconds would have been good enough to make the final at the world championships.

The final qualifying time for the final was turned in by world record holder Kendra Harrison who just snuck into the final in 12.86 seconds.

Sally Pearson, of Australia, was the top qualifier for the final, winning her semi-final heat in 12.53 seconds. American Dawn Harper Nelson qualified second in a season’s best time of 12.63 seconds, and Pamela Dutkiewicz, of Germany, was the third fastest qualifier, in 12.71 seconds.

Be that as it may, the future looks extremely bright for Charlton, and The Bahamas now has two top flight hurdlers on the women’s side.



