Junior girls national team ready for Centrobasket

The Bahamas’ junior girls national basketball team will begin its journey through international competition this weekend at the 2017 International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) Under-17 women’s Centrobasket Championships in Aguada, Puerto Rico.

The championships will run from August 15-19.

Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) Treasurer Simone Beneby will serve as the chef de mission for the trip.

At the team’s introductory press conference yesterday, Beneby said she feels the team traveling is well put

together and has a chance to make a deep run at this year’s Centrobasket.

“Not only are we competing in Centrobasket, we’re also defending the gold medal we won last year at the CBC Championships as well,” she said.

“We are looking forward to having excellent results. We have put together a strong team, and we also have a strong coaching staff.”

Verell Clark-Davis will serve as the team’s head coach, with Devin Johnson and Terrence “Red Eye” McSweeny serving as her assistants. Shakira Farrington is the team’s manager.

Johnson piggybacked on Beneby’s comments on the makeup of the team, saying that he’s confident the girls will make it past the round robin segment of the competition.

“We have a very talented group of ladies traveling to Puerto Rico,” he said.

“Although most of them are new. Some of them were a part of the gold medal CBC team. These girls worked hard, they are very disciplined, so we just have to execute and do what we have to do in order to come out with some wins.

“Although it’s not going to be easy, we have our eyes set on bringing back the gold for The Bahamas.”

Team Bahamas will compete out of Group B along with Suriname, Costa Rica and host country Puerto Rico.

Group A consists of the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador.

“This has been one of our better draws in terms of pools and the talent that we will face in the round robin portion of the tournament,” Beneby added.

“Out of the pool, I think maybe Costa Rica will give us the biggest challenge. Other than that, I feel that we should be able to get past all of the other teams.”

The Bahamas will play it first game of the tournament on Tuesday against Costa Rica. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. All games will be streamed live on FIBA’s website.







