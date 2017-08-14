The Bahamas sought to restructure agreement of host nation for the world relays

LONDON, England – One of the most exciting events on the IAAF’s calendar is staying in The Bahamas – at least for the immediate future.

During high level meetings with officials of the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) last week, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard and a team of officials from The Bahamas sought to re-structure the agreement for the world relays. Those meetings were held during the 16th IAAF World Championships, in London, England. Each of the three IAAF World Relay Championships have been held in The Bahamas. The inaugural one was in 2014; it was hosted here again in 2015, and then two years later in 2017.

The event is now an IAAF World Athletics Series event, and will be held once every two years. The next one is set for 2019, again in the sunny islands of The Bahamas.

The minister said that his meetings with IAAF officials last week were very productive.

“We had an opportunity to meet with IAAF officials and renegotiate the host agreement for the world relays. We are pleased to say that the IAAF is extremely receptive in terms of making some fundamental adjustments that we believe will help us to increase our revenue stream and reduce our costs, so we’re very optimistic in that regard,” said the minister.

The financial details of the first three world relays were never released, but it is believed that millions of dollars were invested by the government of The Bahamas. The return on that investment is unknown at this time, but the previous central administration stressed the “importance of long-term benefits” in relation to the economy of The Bahamas.

Minister said that the IAAF is excited to bring the world relays back to The Bahamas, noting that it is quite likely that The Bahamas could become the home of the world relays going forward.

“The IAAF is excited about The Bahamas, and what we have to offer as a nation. They are in full support of The Bahamas hosting the world relays to the extent that they sought to ensure that we could increase revenue stream, and that is demonstrated by the kind of rights they extended to us and the reduced costs. They have been very deliberate in how they approached our discussions,” said the minister.

There have been numerous other countries which have expressed interest in hosting the world relay championships, but the IAAF has blessed The Bahamas with that event each time. Former IAAF President Lamine Diack seemed to have a certain liking for The Bahamas, as he was in office when the first three editions were granted to the tropical country.

The first three editions of the world relays have been monumental and transformative. The Bahamas is the country that started the fancy introduction of athletes prior to the finals of the various events. That format has continued, on display at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China, and again this year in London, England.

In addition, each edition of the world relays has been well organized. They are huge in importance, as each serves as major qualifiers for either the world championships or the Olympics, and this year, it was the only World Athletics Series event that was held in the western hemisphere.

The world relays knows no other home than The Bahamas. It is the only IAAF World Athletics Series event that is held in a single country. In terms of performance, the United States has won the ‘Golden Baton’, given to the meet’s overall winner at each edition of the world relays. Generally, about 40 to 50 countries take part, and disciplines range from the men and women’s 4x100m races to the men and women’s 4x800m events. The mixed 4x400m relay provided an interesting twist to the line-up of the world relays this past year, and the host nation won the gold medal.

The 2021 world relays is promised for The Bahamas as well.