Gardiner’s decision didn’t sit well with head coach

LONDON, England – The issue of Steven Gardiner not running the men’s 4x400 meters (m) relay for The Bahamas at the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England, made headlines locally and internationally.

It is understood that the decision might have come from his American coach, leaving Bahamian coaches and team officials in awe as to how a foreigner could have so much power over a Bahamian athlete and so much say in how Bahamian teams are made up.

Gardiner is 21 years old, and is coached by American Gary Evans, of Pure Athletics in Clermont, Florida.

He won the silver medal in the men’s 400 meters (m) at the world championships on Tuesday night, running 44.41 seconds in the final. He set a new Bahamian national record of 43.89 seconds in the semi-finals, becoming the first Bahamian to dip below 44 seconds in the men’s 400m.

The first round of the relay was four days after the final of the men’s 400m, so fatigue shouldn’t have been a factor at all.

Gardiner, believed to be healthy, could have given The Bahamas two rounds of the relay – the heats on Saturday, and the final on Sunday, had they qualified.

Even former world record holder Michael Johnson, commenting for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), spoke to the matter. Johnson was critical of Gardiner for not running the relay, particularly since the final of the men’s 400m was done from Tuesday.

Team Bahamas’ Head Coach Diane Woodside-Johnson voiced her displeasure.

“As the head coach I requested of him to run in the heats, because I thought that we would have done a lot better, but he refused to run. That’s a problem that we have to deal with,” she said. “The team as a whole was in very good spirits. Most of them did what they were supposed to do. It’s a very young team, and we have to keep them together some way, somehow, in a certain program where they meet several times per year.

“We must make some changes in this elite part of our program in The Bahamas, though. We must have something in place, whether it’s developmental, consequences for not doing what you’re supposed to do, or whatever. I’m going to initiate that in my report and hopefully something comes out of it.”

In Gardiner’s absence, the team of Alonzo Russell, Michael Mathieu, Ojay Ferguson and Ramon Miller, in that order, ran 3:03.04. They finished sixth in their heat, and were 11th overall. Just the top three in each semi-final heat, and the next two fastest times moved on to Sunday’s final.

Out of the four relay teams, the men’s 4x400m squad was the only one to record a time. Both the women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams didn’t finish, as the 4x100m squad dropped the baton, and veteran quarter-miler Christine Amertil fell in the 4x400m race; and the men’s 4x100m squad was disqualified for a lane infraction.

“We’ve had some good spots and some bad spots – the nature of meets like this,” said Woodside-Johnson. “In the sprint relays, we had some very good exchange practices, but we had a rough day. We just had some incidents out there. I’m disappointed, but the athletes went out there and did their best. Things just happened and we didn’t fare very well. It was unfortunate what happened to the men’s sprint team, and the girls were pretty okay. Based on the exchanges that we did, I think that was the best possible combination at that time.”

The real tension and turmoil of Team Bahamas centers Gardiner, though. Many can’t believe that he refused to run. Bronze medalist in the women’s 200m Shaunae Miller-Uibo didn’t run the rounds of the relays as well, but she had just completed six straight days of running from doing three rounds each of the women’s 200 and 400m, and it is understood that she would have been available for the final of either relay, had the teams advanced.

Gardiner not running is a serious issue. The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) is yet to release a statement on the matter.

BAAA President Rosamunde Carey left London for The Bahamas on Sunday and was unavailable for comment.