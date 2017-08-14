Miller-Uibo satisfied with performance

LONDON, England – By running both the 200 and 400 meters (m) at these 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England, Bahamian Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo was setting herself up to be the darling of the meet.

Before the final of the women’s 400m on Wednesday night at the Olympic Stadium, a number of track and field enthusiasts felt that Miller-Uibo was in position to win both events.

She is the Olympic champion in the women’s 400m, and it was expected that only American Allyson Felix would challenge her for the world title this year; in the shorter race, a number of her chief rivals were missing.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson, of Jamaica, never entered the 200m, and American Tori Bowie pulled out after suffering injuries from her fall at the end of the women’s 100m.

In the longer race, Miller-Uibo had a comfortable lead on the home stretch. Felix pulled alongside her at the Olympics last year, but Miller-Uibo seemed to have this world title under control. Then, disaster struck.

Her legs buckled, and she misstepped in the final 50 meters of the race. That one stumble allowed three runners to pass her on the home stretch, and Miller-Uibo ended up fourth in 50.49 seconds.

She said that she put that race behind her as soon as it was over, and started focusing on the women’s 200m. As disappointing as it must have been, Miller-Uibo said that it didn’t make sense lingering on it. She was prepared to move on.

“There’s nothing I could do about that. I felt fine afterwards. The most important thing after that was to focus my energy on the 200,” she said. “I was able to get a bronze and leave London with something, and I’m happy about that. Now, I just have to re-focus, and get ready for next year, and the year after that.”

Despite what could be viewed as shortcomings here in London, Miller-Uibo knows that she is still a top flight runner in the world, in both the women’s 200 and 400m.

She is ranked second in the women’s 200m, according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017, and is at number three in the 400m.

Miller-Uibo has season’s best times of 21.91 seconds in the 200m and 49.77 seconds in the 400m. The 200m time is a national record, and she is the only Bahamian to ever run under 22 seconds in that event.

“The 400 was my main event and it’s something that we really focused on this year,” she said. “The 200 was just about having fun. I’m just thankful to God. I told Gold that this is your will and let it be done. He brought me home with a bronze, so I’m thankful.”

Just a handful of athletes were able to win multiple individual medals at this year’s world championships – Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands, and Marie-Josee Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast, in the women’s sprints, and South Africans Caster Semenya, in the women’s 800 and 1500m, and Wayde Van Niekerk, in the men’s 200 and 400m.

Bahamian sensation Miller-Uibo just missed out on her opportunity, but she is only 23 years old, and has already stated her intention of giving it another run at the next world championships in two years’ time.