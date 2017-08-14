Men’s 4x100m relay team disqualified in the heats

LONDON, England – The Bahamas’ men’s 4x100 meters (m) relay team was among those squads which failed to record a substantial time at the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England. In fact, just one of the four relay squads actually did, and that team, the men’s 4x400m squad, was embroiled in disagreements and controversy.

As for the men’s 4x100m team, they were disqualified for an apparent lane infraction in the heats. They wouldn’t have made it through to the final, in any event. The quartet of Warren Fraser, Shavez Hart, Sean Stuart and Teray Smith, in that order, ran 39.35 seconds, but the time was nullified for the disqualification.

The final qualifying time for the final was 38.48 seconds.

“It wasn’t a good run for us at all – that’s all I could say,” said anchor leg Smith. “I don’t think that we had the foot speed to get it done this year. Also, we never really trained together or ran together as a unit. That’s never a good thing when you’re trying to build team chemistry.”

Smith was kind of harsh with his words as well, stating that he’s frustrated with “losing” at this level of athletics. Whilst singling out no one in particular, the recent Auburn graduate said that they have to consistently work together in order to achieve a desired result.

“We just have to get serious. I’m tired of coming here and losing,” he said. “I’m done with college, so I could chill out and just focus on track, but that was embarrassing just now. We have to be able to do better.”

All of the members of the team with the exception of Stuart ran on the national record setting team at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. That year, the quartet of Adrian Griffith, Fraser, Hart and Smith, in that order, ran a national record of 38.52 seconds in the heats of the relay in Glasgow, Scotland. They went on to the Commonwealth Games final, switched up the line-up a bit, and finished fifth in the final in 39.16 seconds.

Now that he’s finished with college, Smith said that he plans to move to Jamaica to continue his training and just take things one day at a time. He is a Puma-sponsored athlete.

Lead-off leg Fraser, who finished 38th overall in the men’s 100m, said that he felt good on his leg, and felt like they were in a good position to qualify.

“I felt great out there. I feel like explosive,” he said. “I’m never satisfied. It’s unfortunate that we were unable to qualify. We could have had cleaner exchanges, but it is what it is,” he added.

Third leg Hart, the second-fastest Bahamian of all-time with his lifetime best of 10.10 seconds, said that he’s not exactly sure where the mishap occurred. Individually, he said that he never really got into race shape this year, and that prevented him from qualifying for the world championships in either of the short sprints.

“It felt pretty good out there today. We just needed to stretch the zone a little bit more,” he said. “We ran up on each other a bit, and that cost us. It could be a lack of training that hampered us a bit. Also, there was a new guy out there with us, and it was kind of difficult to gel like that. We went out there and tried our best; we just didn’t have what it takes to qualify for the final. It’s a major disappointment.

“Personally, I feel great, but my season started off late because of a bunch of nagging injuries. I ran out of time to get into race shape, but now I feel great,” he added.

With Stuart being added to the unit here at these world championships, Hart said that it became a mix that they were not accustomed to.

“We just need better chemistry,” he said. “Like I said, there was a new guy and he came along late. Warren and I have been running together from 2012-2013. Teray has been on the team from about 2014–2015. For a new guy to come in about a week before we run, it was pretty difficult to for him to fit in. We only had like about three to four days of training together here, and at this level, that isn’t nearly enough.”

Third leg Stuart said that he tried to gel with the team as much as possible, and just go out there and give good representation for The Bahamas.

“I felt like we could have gotten the baton through the zone a little smoother, but overall, I feel good about it. This was my first time here, so I was just trying to get adjusted to it. I just tried to focus on my lane and do the best that I could do,” he said.

Hart, one of the leaders of the squad, said that hopefully they can work on their chemistry and each guy gets himself in tip-top shape in time for the Commonwealth Games next year.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games is set for the Gold Coast, in Queensland, Australia, from April 4–15, 2018.