Minister pleased with performance of Team Bahamas

LONDON, England – Enjoying his first experience with a national team overseas, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard said that it is occasions like this that make sports so worthwhile.

The minister was in London, England, in full support of Team Bahamas at the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships.

During his time there not only did he have words of advice and encouragement for the athletes, but he addressed team officials, attended high level meetings and shared ideas with delegates and government officials from other countries, particularly those in this region.

The Bahamas finished with two medals at the world championships this year – a silver from Steven Gardiner in the men’s 400 meters (m), and a bronze from Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the women’s 200m.

Gardiner was timed in 44.41 seconds, two days removed from a blistering 43.89 new national record setting run in the semis; and Miller-Uibo won her bronze in 22.15 seconds.

In the men’s 400m, world record holder Wayde Van Niekerk, of South Africa, won in 43.98 seconds; Gardiner settled for second; and Abdalelah Haroun, of Qatar, won the bronze medal in a season’s best time of 44.48 seconds.

In the women’s 200m, Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands, repeated as champion, winning in a season’s best time of 22.05 seconds; Marie-Josee Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast, won silver, finishing in a national record time of 22.08 seconds; and Miller-Uibo charged hard for the bronze.

Two other Bahamians made the finals, and two others advanced to the semi-finals. Miller-Uibo was fourth in the women’s 400m in 50.49 seconds, and Tynia Gaither finished eighth in 23.07 seconds.

Devynne Charlton made the semis of the women’s 100m hurdles, and was 13th overall in 12.95 seconds, and Anthonique Strachan made the semi-finals of the women’s 200m, and finished 16th overall in 23.21 seconds.

Miller-Uibo and Gaither making the final of the women’s 200m represented the first time that two Bahamians made the final of that event at the world championships.

“First of all, let me say that I am very proud of the coaches, the officials and the technical support team that has been backing Team Bahamas,” said the minister. “It has been a tremendous experience, and we’re proud of our athletes and the sacrifices they’ve made to get to this point.

“This is a young team, and that bodes well for The Bahamas for the future. As a government, we are going to re-double our efforts and invest some more in the junior program to develop our athletes, and make sure that we have consistent high performances across the spectrum of track and field events.”

About three quarters of the 24-member team that represented The Bahamas in London is under 25 years of age. There were seven first-time competitors at the world championships level, and four were teenagers.

The Bahamas had the youngest member in the entire world championships in the person of 16-year-old Joel Johnson.

Pintard said that it’s vital that they keep the development process going. He’s looking forward to The Bahamas improving on its performances at the next world championships in two years’ time in Doha, Qatar.

“It’s been an incredible experience, and our athletes have been fantastic,” said the minister. “I certainly look forward to working with the various federations in improving sports across the board. To the BAAA (Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations), I would like to commend them for the wonderful job that they have been doing, and the entire team that travelled with Team Bahamas for these world championships. I look forward to continued great performances in the future.”

Competition at the 16th IAAF World Championships ended at the Olympic Stadium in London, on Sunday, and The Bahamas finished tied for 22nd overall in the medal standings with two medals – one silver and one bronze.