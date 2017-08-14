Amertil falls during women’s 4x400m relay

LONDON, England – Disaster struck for all of The Bahamas’ relay teams at the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England, this year, particularly the women’s 4x400 meters (m) squad, as they had to deal with disappointment as well as injury.

Also, it might be the last time that Christine Amertil graces the track competitively, as the veteran quarter-miler for The Bahamas is nearing retirement.

Amertil had a nasty fall at the 200 meters (m) mark on the second leg of the women’s 4x400m relay, as her foot got tangled up with that of another athlete. She laid motionless on the track for a while, and sat in the vicinity, under care, until she was taken to the medical section of the stadium.

According to reports, she suffered some bruises and was complaining of a bad headache up to about an hour after the fall, but is otherwise okay. Amertil had to be consoled after she was reported to be upset and disappointed. She was transported back to the athletes’ hotel to get some rest, and was later seen and evaluated by team doctors.

Team Bahamas never finished the race. The team for the heats of the relay consisted of Lanece Clarke, Amertil, Anthonique Strachan and Shaquania Dorsett, in that order.

Strachan, who never received the baton, said that it’s unfortunate, but the main thing was to make sure that Amertil was healthy.

“I was just standing there, and I saw that Christine fell, so the lady just told me to get off the track. I hope that she is okay, and that it’s nothing really serious. It looked kind of painful, so I just hope that she is okay,” said Strachan.

Apparently, a runner crossed in front of veteran Amertil, and their legs got entangled. The team sat in about sixth or seventh place up until the fall, but was still in the running, as there was no huge disparity between the final automatic qualifying position and Amertil’s position.

In addition, the team needed a time of just 3:27.59 or faster to qualify for the final. Last year, the quartet of Clarke, Strachan, Carmiesha Cox and Amertil, in that order, set the Bahamian national record of 3:26.36 in the women’s mile relay. It was more than two seconds faster than the previous national record, and that former national record setting team had Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo as a member. That quartet at the Olympics finished 11th overall, missing the final by just three spots.

Amertil believes they had the legs to do something special this year. Cox wasn’t available, but 19-year-old Dorsett has a personal best time of 52.13 seconds in the open 400m, and was set to anchor Team Bahamas yesterday. Neither she nor Strachan got the opportunity to run.

“It’s not really a disappointment because this is track and field. Things happen,” said Strachan. “Throughout this entire meet, nothing went according to plan. It’s just a learning curve for us. We’ll do better in 2019 at the next world championships,” she assured.

Amertil stopped short of saying whether this is it for her as far as her competitive career is concerned, but she will celebrate her 38th birthday this week.

Amertil has been to seven world championships and five Olympics. She was a strong indoors competitor in her heyday as well. In fact, she is a double medalist in the women’s 400m at the world indoors – silver in Birmingham, England, in 2003, and bronze in Moscow, Russia, in 2006.

Amertil is a member of The Bahamas’ national record team in the women’s 4x400m relay, and also holds the national indoor record in the women’s 400m.

The veteran has competed for 19 years as a senior athlete and has given her country a yeoman’s service. Whether or not she returns to competitive action next year or beyond remains a mystery. If she does retire, it’s just unfortunate that she couldn’t get one more “hurrah” with the women’s 4x400m relay team.

What transpires with The Bahamas’ women’s 4x400m relay team going forward remains to be seen.