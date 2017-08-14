Cleare signs with Pully Laussaune of the Swiss league

University of Texas alumni Shaquille Cleare last week signed a contract to play with the Pully Lausanne Basketball Club this upcoming season.

Pully Lausanne plays at the second tier level of the Swiss basketball league, Championnat LNB, which is abbreviated as LNB.

Players on the second tier can be promoted to the first tier (Championnat LNA) at any point throughout the season.

Cleare graduated from Texas in April after spending the past two seasons there. Last season he averaged eight points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a senior. Both were career highs.

Cleare was named as the Longhorns team captain in his final season and led Texas to an 11-22 win/loss record that placed them 10th in the Big 12 conference. The 24-year-old considered this year to be his best yet, even though the team failed to get into the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) 2017 Basketball Tournament.

“Although the season didn’t go exactly the way I wanted it to go, I had a pretty solid season individually,” said Cleare in an interview following the season. “I was in double figures a couple of times and in most of the games, we were able to pull it off. So I think this has definitely been my best year. I was disappointed that we didn’t make the tournament, but in all things I have to give God thanks.”

Cleare, who was knocked for his conditioning in the past, lost over 40 pounds last summer and showed improved quickness and conditioning throughout the season.

He averaged a career-best 21.3 minutes per game and was able to find consistent success in the post.

The 6’8”, 275-pound center had the best game of his collegiate career this year in an 84-83 win against Oklahoma. Cleare scored 23 points on 10-14 shooting from the field in the win. He also grabbed eight rebounds and came up with two blocks in the game.

Pully Lausanne begins their season on October 15.

This year marks the first season that Pully-Lausanne will compete as a club. Their games will alternate between the Arnold Reymond Theater and the Vallee de la Jeunesse. BBC Lausanne and Pully merged last year for financial reasons.

Pully had a great season in the LNB, falling in the semi-finals of the playoffs against Nyon.

BBC Lausanne finished second in the regular season behind Vevey. Lausanne had managed to move up to the LNA quarterfinals with a 3-0 defeat against Monthey.