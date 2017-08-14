Women’s 4x100m relay team fails to finish

LONDON, England – There were controversy and slip-ups all around for Team Bahamas at the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England, and among them was a baton mishap in the heats of the women’s 4x100 meters (m) relay.

Jenae Ambrose never received the baton. From the naked eye, it looked like she might have left too early, and the baton never reached her. Carmiesha Cox labored on the back stretch, and it seemed like third leg Ambrose mis-judged the speed that Cox was coming in with.

Anchor leg Tynia Gaither was left standing in her lane, visibly distraught by the turn of events. She’s not blaming the runners at all, though. Gaither, who made the women’s 200m final here in London, said that we must do more as a team to come together in time, work on relay exchange and technique, and be more proactive when it comes to our dealings on the world stage.

“We have the people and we have the strength. We just have to put it together,” she said. “Our team was ready to do it, but we just didn’t prepare well for it. Had we prepared well as a team, we definitely would have made the final.”

The young ladies on the team had about a week and a half to work on their exchanges, and come together as a unit before their run on Saturday morning here at the Olympic Stadium in London. Whatever they practiced, all was for naught, as the baton never made it through the zone. Team Bahamas failed to record a time and didn’t finish the race.

“We didn’t use the week that we had properly,” said Gaither. “We just went out there for warm-ups and did hand-offs. We have to be serious about this. This is the world championships, and the only way that we are going to be contenders is if we take meets like this seriously. That is the only way we are going to be able to do it. It’s not us – we only follow the head.”

It’s uncertain who Gaither was referring to when she said they “only follow the head”, but the Head Coach for Team Bahamas was Diane Woodside-Johnson, and the relay coordinator was Rupert Gardiner.

Whatever went wrong with the exchange between Cox and Ambrose, one person who certainly wasn’t at fault was lead-off leg Devynne Charlton. Charlton got the unit off to an explosive start, and the team was right in the mix at the first exchange.

“I think that we were doing pretty good. We were in a good position to make the final,” said Charlton. “We had that mishap on the second exchange, and those kind of things happen. That’s the nature of the event. Sometimes it’s just the pressure of the meet. It’s hard to say,” she added.

Charlton, who ran the heats and semi-finals in the women’s 100m hurdles the day before, said that fatigue didn’t play a factor at all on her leg, and it certainly didn’t look so. She is known for her fast start in both the short sprints and sprint hurdles.

Summing up the performance, she said that it’s a learning experience, and they’ll work on improving for the years to come.

“It’s pretty disappointing. You want to come out here and represent your country, but these kind of things happen. We just have to look forward to the next time,” she said.

Charlton is one of the young stars on Team Bahamas. She is just 21 years old, and the future looks extremely bright for her. She said that she definitely plans on being back on the world level, and continuing to progress.

As for The Bahamas’ women’s 4x100m relay team, the team has not made the final at the world championships since the 2009 Berlin World Championships. That year, the team of Sheniqua Ferguson, Chandra Sturrup, Christine Amertil and Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie, in that order, won the silver medal in a season’s best time of 42.29 seconds.

It remains a work in progress for that unit.