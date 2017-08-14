Men’s 4x400m relay team finishes 11th overall

LONDON, England – In athletics, when one of the fastest runners in the world opts not to take part in a team effort, it could jeopardize any chance of success that particular team has, particularly among the fastest nations in the world.

According to reports, that is exactly what happened to Team Bahamas in the men’s 4x400 meters (m) relay at the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England.

It’s being reported that Steven Gardiner, the silver medalist from the open men’s 400m, didn’t want to run, basically not thinking that unit assembled was substantial enough to experience any success at the world relays. Word among members of Team Bahamas is that national record holder Gardiner, the only Bahamian to ever run under 44 seconds in the quarter-mile, said that he “wasn’t running guys who are running 45s and 46s”. Gardiner, who ran a new national record time of 43.89 seconds in the semi-finals of the men’s 400m here in London, was unavailable for comment to confirm that such a statement was made.

In his absence the team of Alonzo Russell, Michael Mathieu, Ojay Ferguson and Ramon Miller, in that order, went out there and ran a season’s best time of 3:03.04 in their 4x400m heat. They finished sixth in their heat and were 11th overall. It wasn’t nearly enough to get them through to the final as only the top three teams in each heat and the next two fastest times qualified.

“It is what it is. I put my best effort forward out there, and I’m satisfied with that,” said lead-off leg Alonzo Russell. “We came out here to represent our country, and I expected everyone to feel the same way, but I guess everyone is different. It is what it is.”

Russell, one of only two guys on the team to run a sub-46 second race this year, got the quartet off to a strong start. The team was in first place on the first exchange.

“I feel as if I did what I had to do – put the team in a good place for us to advance,” he said. “What can I say? It just didn’t work out for us today. I thought that we were going to put the strongest team out there, but there was a lot of controversy. It’s just unfortunate. The team that we had out there was okay. We did what we could do.”

Mathieu, who has been running the relay for The Bahamas on the world stage for more than 10 years, said that he’s disappointed in the result but not the effort. He ran the second leg for Team Bahamas.

“I gave it all that I could. Normally, I come out faster the second time around, so I wanted to use this as a blow out and come back tomorrow.

“It’s pretty bad, he added. “I felt like we definitely could have done better, had we used our ‘A’ team as planned. One of the top guys didn’t want to compete with us, so we just had to go with what we had.”

One got the feeling that, when the heat sheets took forever to come out, and with names being withheld, there was some controversy in the make-up of Team Bahamas. When prompted the night before for the make-up and order of the team, relay coordinator Rupert Gardiner ‘blue-ticked’ a WhatsApp message, and never responded.

Ordinarily, Ferguson would have likely been the odd man out. However, with Gardiner not lining up, coaches were forced to put Ferguson in there. Battling injuries at the beginning of the year, Ferguson said it feels good to be back to a level where he can contribute in some way.

“I feel great. I just want to thank God for allowing me to come back here and compete at this level. It was great running with those guys. We gave it our best, and that’s all we could do,” he said.

Ferguson got his breakthrough at the world level at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, Russia, running the anchor leg for the men’s 4x400m relay team in the heats at that time. He’s been battling injuries ever since.

“This year, I started training late because of the nagging injuries that I had. My body couldn’t take the pressure of me training so hard, so to get back to this level is a blessing. I didn’t give up. I just kept working and it brought me here, so I’m happy. I’m mentally focused; physically I’m okay, and I’ll be back for sure,” he said.

Miller, the exceptional anchor leg from the 2012 London Olympics, didn’t mince words about Gardiner’s no-show for the event.

“This is not the original team that was supposed to run. It was a last minute decision to go with this unit. You have to be able to put away selfishness and greed, and work on behalf of the team,” said Miller. “Back in the day, everyone was hungry to run. This year was a bit fluctuating for all of us, but the rest of us still came out and gave it our best shot. That’s what team spirit is all about.

“When you have the top runner not wanting to run because we were running 46s and 45s, that’s kind of unfortunate. That alone could be a mental aspect for the younger guys. We came out today and still gave it our all. There are no excuses, but if we had our 43 guy (Gardiner), we would have made the final easily. Everyone else came out here and gave a great effort. It is what it is. We have to put it behind us and must move on.”

Miller got the stick from Ferguson in fifth position and gave it his all in an attempt to catch the teams ahead of him. However, he’s not in the form that he was in five years ago, and the gap proved too insurmountable to overcome.

“First of all, I want to thank the Lord for allowing us to be out here today and have this opportunity to run,” he said. “Ojay ran a spectacular leg. He’s battling injuries, so just for him to get back to this point and to be able to contribute is a wonderful thing. All of the guys gave it their all. I went out there and tried to maintain it, but my mind wasn’t clear. I really wanted our top runnier to be in there with us, but what can I say? He chose not to.”

The Bahamas has had its share of success at the Olympics in the men’s 4x400m, winning gold, silver and two bronze medals in four of the past five Olympics, but the team has certainly had its share of issues at the world championships.

The Bahamas hasn’t had a team in the final of the men’s 4x400m relay at the world championships in 10 years, not since the quartet of Avard Moncur, Mathieu, Andrae Williams and Chris Brown, in that order, won the silver medal in a season’s best time of 2:59.18, in Osaka, Japan.

There have been mishaps and disappointments ever since.