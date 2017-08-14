The Bahamas finishes in a four-way tie for 22nd

LONDON, England – The Bahamas finished in a four-way tie for 22nd at the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England, ending with 19 points.

The country won two medals – one silver, courtesy of Steven Gardiner in the men’s 400 meters (m) in 44.41 seconds, and a bronze from Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the women’s 200m in 22.15 seconds.

In addition, The Bahamas had four finalists and a couple more semi-finalists. Miller-Uibo made two individual finals, Gardiner was a finalist in the men’s 400m and Tynia Gaither joined Miller-Uibo in the women’s 200m final.

The other two semi-finalists for The Bahamas were Devynne Charlton, in the women’s 100m hurdles, and Anthonique Strachan, in the women’s 200m.

There were a number of disappointments and letdowns as well, but at the end of the day, the country still walked away with two medals at the highest level of athletics worldwide. It’s a feat that will probably have the country ranked as the number one nation in the world for athletics per capita, or pretty close to it, when the final numbers are compiled.

In total, more than 200 countries took part in the London World Championships.

“The performances have been tremendous,” said Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard. “We had Steven Gardiner win a silver medal, there was Tynia Gaither and Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the final of the women’s 200 meters, and Shaunae came away with the bronze medal. That’s tremendous for a nation our size. Generally, the performances have been good,” he added.

The United States of America dominated the medal standings, winning 30 medals in total, more than twice as much as any other country. The finished with 10 gold, 11 silver medals and nine bronze. Kenya was a distant second with 11 total medals – five gold, two silver and four bronze; and the Republic of South Africa was third, finishing with six total medals – three gold, one silver medal and two bronze.

In placing, the United States once again was first, finishing with a massive 272 total points. Kenya was second, with 124 points; and the host nation, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, finished third with 105 points.

The overall position at the world championships is based on points.

The top Caribbean country was once again Jamaica, finishing tied for eighth overall with 68 total points. However, the island of Jamaica had one of its worst performances ever at the world championships. Jamaica has dominated the sprints since the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany.

This year, for the first time ever, that island nation had no finalists in the women’s 200m; and for the first time since 2003, no finalists in the men’s 200m.

If not for Usain Bolt’s bronze in the men’s 100m, his last individual race, Jamaica would have been shut out in the sprints.

In the medal standings, Jamaica finished with four total medals – one gold and three bronze. It’s the least amount of gold for Jamaica on the global stage since the 2007 World Championships in Osaka, Japan.

Cuba was second among Caribbean countries and finished 14th overall with 35 points; and Trinidad and Tobago was third and finished tied for 18th overall with 23 points. The Bahamas was fourth among Caribbean countries with its 19 points.

In the medal standings, Trinidad and Tobago was second behind Jamaica, with one gold and one bronze for two medals, and The Bahamas finished third among Caribbean countries with its two medals – silver and bronze.

Cuba ended the global championships with just one medal – a bronze.

There was a lot of talent on Team Bahamas this year – many pieces to build around for the years to come. About three quarters of the team is 25 years of age or younger, and there were seven first-time competitors at the world championships level.

There were four teenagers on the team, and the youngest of all the athletes in London was a Bahamian – 16-year-old Joel Johnson.

Over 2,000 athletes from 205 countries took part in the London World Championships.