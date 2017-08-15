Battle 4 Atlantis match-ups announced

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas — The highly-anticipated 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis begins on Wednesday, November 22, with an impressive field that has combined for 16 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Final Four appearances and five national championships.

A total of eight top-tier NCAA Division I teams make up the 2017 field, including 2013 Battle 4 Atlantis Champion Villanova University. The 2017-2018 Villanova Wildcats will be joined by University of Arizona, Purdue University, North Carolina State University, the University of Tennessee, Southern Methodist University, Western Kentucky University, and the University of Northern Iowa.

The annual Battle 4 Atlantis once again falls during Thanksgiving, November 22-24, 2017. The 12-game tournament is regarded as one of the most challenging early-season tournaments, following six years of high-level teams and success.

The first day of the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis welcomes four games with the following match-ups: Game 1: Purdue University vs. University of Tennessee (live at 12:00 noon EST); Game 2: Villanova University vs. Western Kentucky University (live at 2:30 p.m. EST); Game 3: North Carolina State University vs. University of Arizona (live at 7:00 p.m. EST); and Game 4: Southern Methodist University vs. University of Northern Iowa (live at 9:30 p.m. EST).

The entirety of the 12-game tournament will be televised and will take place in Atlantis’ Imperial Arena, the unique and impressive 3,900-seat arena.

Battle 4 Atlantis tickets and travel packages can be booked by calling 1-800-Atlantis or by visiting the website Battle4Atlantis.com. Fans can follow along using the hashtag #Battle4Atlantis on social media as well.