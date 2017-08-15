Revised subvention program on the agenda

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard revealed over the weekend that the government of The Bahamas has intentions to completely revise the subvention program.

The 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships wrapped up in London, England, on Sunday night. The minister was in London in support of Team Bahamas and also to meet with IAAF officials regarding the host agreement for the world relays.

The Bahamas ended the world championships in a four-way tie for 22nd, finishing with one silver and one bronze.

The minister said that it’s vital that Bahamian athletes are provided with the necessary funding to maximize their performances in sports across the board. He also hinted that certain standards and guidelines need to be in place so that there won’t be any queries about what will be allocated and to whom.

Minister Pintard said that the last thing an athlete should have to worry about when engaged in competition is whether or not he or she will be compensated for an effort, or whether or not their subventions would be taken away.

“We’re working on revising the subvention program, and at the end of this month we’ll be announcing the committee that will cross all of the sporting disciplines. We will share the results of those consultations with each of the respective federations so that they could react individually because every sport has its unique features,” said the minister. “We expect that the new and revamped subvention program will be one that will be acceptable by all of the athletes.”

Currently, the top tier of the government subvention program for athletes is at $34,000 per year. It trickles downwards from there, all the way down to the developmental stage of $18,000 per year. It’s unknown if any Bahamian athlete is currently at the top level of government subvention, which is primarily for the purpose of assisting with training, payment for coaches and purchasing supplements.

“Firstly, we will protect the rights of our athletes and reward them so that they feel secured during the practice period as well as when they compete,” said the minister. “Secondly, we’ll impress upon them the responsibility they have to the country and to the region to perform well.”

During this stage of transformation, Pintard said they will also perform exchanges with countries, particularly countries in this region, so as to improve the competitive performances of the Caribbean as a whole at global meets.

“We had an opportunity to have some bi-lateral discussions with several of the countries in London who are interested in partnering with us in helping to develop our athletics program, so we’re very excited about that and the future of athletics in The Bahamas,” he said. “There has to be a planned Caribbean approach in terms of us providing technical assistance across the region to each other so that we could develop our athletes further.”

As it relates to the subvention program, it was introduced during the first Hubert Ingraham administration and has been continued ever since. There have been plans to revamp the program for a while and now it appears that those plans are finally coming to fruition.