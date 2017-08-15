Don’t look now, but “The Fireman” is on the way back.

Former Bahamian national record holder in the men’s 400 meters (m) Chris “The Fireman” Brown said that he wasn’t convinced to give it another run by the results from the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships in London, England, but rather this is something that he was contemplating for a while, and he just decided to go full steam ahead with it.

Brown confirmed that he will compete in the 2018 athletics season, starting off with indoor meets and looking to qualify for the world indoors. The 17th IAAF World Indoor Championships is set for March 2-4, 2018, in Birmingham, England, and it could be Brown’s swan song in competitive athletics.

The soon-to-be 39-year-old runner said that he knows he can still produce top times at the world level. He’s won five individual medals at the world indoors in the men’s 400m — a gold, a silver and three bronze medals, and is the most decorated athlete of all time at the world indoors.

Brown has personal best times of 45.58 seconds indoors, and 44.40 seconds outdoors. He’s The Bahamas’ number two athlete of all-time in both events.

The savvy veteran said that it is highly unlikely that he will compete beyond next year.

“I know what I’ve done throughout my career, and I know what I’m still capable of doing,” said Brown. “Some people don’t appreciate it, but that’s life. I know I could still get out there and drop a fast time. Next season, I plan to be in great shape and competitive at the world indoors. That should be it for me, but I’ll do whatever the good Lord has planned for me to do. I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

Brown took in the recently completed world championships from his home base in Atlanta, Georgia, and said he was disheartened by the results of the men’s 4x400m relay. Brown has been a mainstay on the team over the past 18 years, but this year he missed out. This was the first world championships he missed since he became a senior athlete almost two decades ago.

Notwithstanding The Bahamas’ men’s 4x400m relay team was without its fastest runner and national record holder in the person of Steven Gardiner, Brown said that he expected a bit more from the team.

“I am a bit disappointed by them not advancing to the finals. I felt they were in a great position to advance based on the heat they were in,” said Brown. “With the amount of medalists that were on the team, particularly with us having a quarter-miler who won a silver medal in the open 400, the results were just shocking.”

Of course, that quarter-miler didn’t run, and the team of Alonzo Russell, Michael Mathieu, Ojay Ferguson and Ramon Miller, in that order, went on to run 3:03.04 in their heat. They were sixth in their heat, and finished 11th overall. That wasn’t nearly enough to get them through to the final, as only the top three finishers in each heat and the next two fastest times moved on.

This year Gardiner was the only Bahamian to run a sub-45 second race. For the most part, the others struggled to get in that range. Brown said that he felt they still had the leg speed to get it done.

“When you look at the Olympics last year, we weren't running fast and people counted us out. We got to the Olympics and still got on the podium with those same 45 and 46 runners,” said Brown. “I feel like the foundation that I help to lay is strong enough to result in continued success. I can’t run forever, and that’s why I was confident that with a strong group of world and Olympic medalists in the mix, that we would have still experienced success.”

According to reports, Gardiner, who blazed a trail of 43.89 seconds in the semi-finals of the men’s 400m, chose not to run in the relay, even after being asked to do so, because he didn’t want to run with guys who were “running 45s and 46s”. Brown said that if that is the case, it’s just unfortunate, adding that he would have never refused to run for his country when asked to do so.

“When one looks at my career, it’s quite obvious what I would have done,” said Brown. “When I’m present and on a team to run, I go out there and run like it has been every year for the past two decades. I go out there and represent The Bahamas like I always do.”

Brown was particularly disturbed by the results of the men’s 4x400m relay at the world championships this year because he felt that The Bahamas had an excellent shot, not just to win a medal, but a gold medal at that.

Trinidad & Tobago shocked the United States in the final, coming from behind to win the gold in 2:58.12. The United States settled for the silver medal in 2:58.61 and Great Britain won bronze in 2:59.00.

Brown is confident that a healthy Bahamian team could have run a 2:58 in the final, or faster.