Former Mr. Bahamas Hamilton earns pro card in bodybuilding and fitness

Yet another Bahamian has earned a pro card in bodybuilding and fitness.

Jameil Hamilton, just 28 years old, became the latest Bahamian to rise above the amateur ranks in the sport, outshining all others at the Ben Weider Legacy Cup in Palm Beach, Aruba, a couple Saturdays ago. The event, organized by the Aruba Bodybuilding & Powerlifting Association (ABPA) and sanctioned by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), is one of two new shows in the region used as pro card qualifying tournaments.

Athletes from 20 countries, including from North, South and Central America, the Caribbean and the Netherlands, participated in the inaugural show in Aruba.

Hamilton prevailed over six others in the men’s bodybuilding (over 100 kilograms) division, and then took down three others including hometown favorite Guiver Andres Schotten, of Aruba, in the battle for the overall title.

“I’m pretty excited. It’s kind of surreal for it to happen so quickly,” said Hamilton, who is still relatively new to the sport. As a light heavyweight, he won his division in his first three years in the sport at the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation’s (BBFF) National Championships, from 2012 to 2014. The following two years, he competed as a heavyweight and came out on top each time. This year, he moved into the super heavyweight division, and is coached and trained by BBFF President “Big” Joel Stubbs.

“This is something that I aspired to do over the last two years - since I got seriously into bodybuilding,” said Hamilton. “I’m still young in the sport, and to achieve this goal now is a good feeling. I think that’s a great feat. I just went there and carried my best package, and I came out on top. I felt pretty good about the condition I was in and what I was bringing to the stage. So far, that was the best package that I brought to the stage. I was just prepared to lay everything on the table, and I came out on top.”

Hamilton, a former ‘Mr. Bahamas’, said that he knew it was going to come down to a battle between himself and the hometown favorite from Aruba. In the end, he prevailed by one point over Schotten.

“I’m pretty much finished with one chapter of my career, and now it’s time to move on to the next chapter,” said Hamilton. “Through my coach Joel Stubbs, I’m just going to take the next 10 months to put on some more mass because I’m still pretty small for a super heavyweight. I weighed in at 237, and the average is like about 250 for a super heavyweight so I have to put on about 15 more pounds.”

Four other Bahamians took part in the Ben Weider Legacy Cup in Aruba. Alberto Armbrister finished third in the men’s physique (up to 174 cm) category, Tamica Stubbs was third in the women’s body fitness open division, Lakeisha Miller was eighth in that same division, and Tanya Moxey finished third in the women’s physique open category.

As for Hamilton, he is now qualified to apply for entry to professional bodybuilding and fitness shows, and he said that he is aiming for next year this time to make his debut on the professional stage. He’s no longer eligible to compete in the nationals, but was a guest poser at the event last Saturday.

Prior to this year, just the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships served as a pro card qualifier in this region. Now, a couple more shows in this region have been added to the IFBB calendar and are sanctioned as pro card qualifiers. As for the CACs, the 45th CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships will be held from September 28 to October 1, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Hamilton said that he wants to thank all of his sponsors and supporters for backing him, and he hopes to now make them proud in the professional ranks.