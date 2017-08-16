Fox’s play has picked up since joining Charlotte

Bahamian professional baseball player Lucius Fox hit his first home-run with the Charlotte Stone Crabs last Thursday against the Bradenton Marauders, and is catching on with his new team.

In the top of the first inning, Charlotte grabbed the lead on Fox’s solo home-run. The Stone Crabs then added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings to cruise to a 3-0 win. The win marked the Stone Crabs’ 11th shutout of the year.

Since getting called up to High-A Charlotte two weeks ago, Fox’s play has picked up across the board. Through 13 games with Charlotte, he is hitting .267 with 12 hits, eight RBIs, three stolen bases and an On-Base Percentage of .370.

The Stone Crabs have won 11 of the last 13 games since adding Fox to its roster on July 26.

“He has a certain ‘it factor’,” said Rays’ farm team manager and bench/infield coach Tim Foley on Fox’s development so far. “He’s a good-looking kid. He’s got the actions to play shortstop. He has a good glove. I liked him. In fact, we always liked what we saw.”

As it stands right now, Fox is listed as the eighth best prospect in the Rays’ organization.

Prior to the move, Fox had been putting together a good season with Low-A Bowling Green, hitting .278 with a .362 on-base percentage and a .361 slugging percentage. He had two home-runs, 27 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.

Still just 20-years-old, Fox is being fast-tracked to the major leagues by the Tampa Bay Rays. He spent 152 games in Low-A over the past two seasons.

Fox was able to overcome a slow start to the season. He began the season just 1-for-14 at the plate with nine strikeouts through four games. However, he quickly turned it around and recorded hits in five of his next six games. He hit his first home-run of the season on May 13.

The week prior to being promoted, Fox played in the 2017 SiriusXM Major League Baseball (MLB) Futures All-Star Game. He drove in an RBI in the loss for Team World to Team USA.

Fox was one of the most celebrated prospects of 2015, singing a bonus worth approximately $6 million with the San Francisco Giants organization.