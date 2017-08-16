Miller-Uibo, Thomas headed to Birmingham

The 16th International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships are now over and done with, but the season goes on for a couple of Bahamian athletes.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Donald Thomas are set to compete in the IAAF Diamond League Meet next Sunday in Birmingham, England. They will compete in their specialty events, the women’s 400 meters (m) and the men’s high jump respectively.

Both said that they just want to end their seasons healthy, and turn in strong performances. For Thomas, it’s been another up and down season for the Bahamian high jumper. He’s just getting over a bout of chicken pox, which he believes hampered his progress at the world championships.

The Bahamian high flyer was only able to clear 2.22m (7’ 3-1/2”) in the qualifying rounds of the men’s high jump competition at the worlds. He was significantly off the automatic qualifying height of 2.31m (7’ 6-3/4”) which is a season’s best mark for him.

“It’s been a rough season,” said Thomas. “I feel like I was in a good position to do well at the worlds up until I got the chicken pox. That hampered my training a bit and I wasn’t able to get the lift that I usually get.”

Mutaz Essa Barshim, of Qatar, went on to win the gold medal in the final, clearing 2.35m (7’ 8-1/2”) on his first attempt. Danil Lysenko, of Russia, but competing as one of 19 Authorized Neutral Athletes (ANA) due to the IAAF’s suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), won the silver medal with a clearance of 2.32m (7’ 7-1/4”). Majd Eddin Ghazal, of Syria, settled for the bronze medal, after clearing 2.29m (7’ 6”) on his second attempt. Edgar Rivera, of Mexico, and German Mateusz Przybylko also cleared 2.29m, but lost out on the bronze medal due to number of knockdowns.

Thomas, 33, is 10 years removed from the world title he won in Osaka, Japan, in 2007. That year, he cleared 2.35m for the world title, after just 18 months in the sport. Since that time, Thomas has made each of the five world championships teams for The Bahamas and has a personal best mark of 2.37m (7’ 9-1/4”) that he did in Székesfehérvár, Hungary last year. The national record stands at 2.38m (7’ 9-3/4”), set by Troy Kemp in Salamanca, Spain, in 1997.

Thomas said that he’s not focused on the national record. He said that he just wants to stay healthy and maximize his potential, and once he does that, the heights will come.

He is in a three-way tie for 29th in the world, according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017. Indoors, he has a season’s best of 2.31m, but that mark came early in the season. Outdoors, Thomas has a season’s best of 2.29m.

He’s confident that once healthy, he could compete with the best high jumpers in the world.

The line-up sheet for the Birmingham Diamond League Meet is yet to be released, but it is believed that a number of top high jumpers in the world will compete. Thomas is looking forward to the challenge.

As for Miller-Uibo, it will be another opportunity for her to show what she could do in the women’s 400m. The world championships final was the only 400m race she lost all season. She is expected to line up against a number of top competitors in the world this Sunday.

In the world championships final last Wednesday, Miller-Uibo appeared to be on 48-second pace until she mis-stepped in the final 50 meters of the race, and ended up fourth. She posted one of her slowest times of the season, 50.49 seconds.

American Phyllis Francis was the surprise gold medalist, winning in a personal best time of 49.92 seconds, Salwa Eid Naser, of Bahrain, won the silver medal in a national record time of 50.06 seconds, and American Allyson Felix settled for the bronze medal in 50.08 seconds.

Even though the world championships are over and done with, Miller-Uibo still wants to end her season on a strong note. Last year, she let the Diamond Trophy slip away when she failed to show for the final meet of the season in Brussels, Belgium. In her absence, Stephenie Ann McPherson, of Jamaica, won the Diamond Race title.