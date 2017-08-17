C.A. Christie Real Estate supports young sailors

C.A. Christie Real Estate applauds three of the nation’s junior sailors and wishes them the very best as they set off to compete in the 2017 Canadian Optimist Nationals in Nova Scotia, August 20-26.

The junior sailors, members of the Bahamas National Sailing School’s international race team, will travel to Canada with chaperones as well their coach, Robert Dunkley, for the highly competitive regatta to be held in the Bay of Fundy. The sailors will compete in a fleet of over 100 of the world’s top optimist sailors.

Fourteen-year-old Morgan Grammatico, the only female representing The Bahamas, has been sailing for four years and is the recipient of the coveted Robert (Bobby) Symonette award for Most Improved Junior Sailor 2016. She finished second overall in the St. Valentines Day Junior Regatta 2017; third in the KPMG Youth Winter Championship Regatta 2017; and third in the Bahamas Youth Olympic Regatta 2017. All eyes are on Morgan to finish at the top of the female b-fleet in the Bahamas Optimist Nationals to be held in Grand Bahama in October. Morgan’s determination on the water is recognized and admired by her coach and teammates.

Joshua Weech is the youngest on the team at 11 years old. He has been a top finisher in several regattas and is the winner of the Bahamas Youth Olympic Regatta 2017; Bahamas Optimist Nationals (white fleet) 2016; and Bahamas Optimist Nationals (green fleet) 2015. Joshua began sailing at age nine and has never looked back. His love for everything sailing is evident as he proudly declares, “I would sail every day of my life if I could.”

Jaxon Parker, age 14, started sailing in 2015. Always a strong contender in regattas, he placed second in the KPMG Youth Winter Championship regatta 2017; second in the West End Regatta 2017; and 11th in the Star Sailors League - Bahamas Junior Sailors League finals 2016. Jaxon does not shy away from a challenge. He says, ”When you're in the middle of a race there is a lot of adrenaline and you're looking all around adjusting your strategy. I really enjoy the competition and it makes me strive to do better and train harder for the next regatta."

These young sailors have worked hard and trained well. They have each had their wins and their losses, and have accepted both with the grace and humility that comes with the confidence of a sailor. C.A. Christie wishes the team safe travels, fair winds and following seas.