Arizona coaches impressed with Ayton

The Arizona Wildcats are in the midst of their Spanish Foreign Exhibition Tour.

Over the course of the last few days, the team’s newest members, including No.1 ranked 2017 recruit Deandre Ayton, practiced with the team for the first time while playing exhibition games against Spanish professional teams in between sessions.

This year’s team is widely considered as Arizona’s most talented team ever and Ayton is a major reason behind that. Ayton is the highest ranked prospect to ever commit to Arizona.

He played his first game in a Wildcat uniform over the weekend against Combinado Valenciano. Ayton scored 10 points and nine rebounds in a 113-44 win.

Following the first game and several practice sessions, Arizona Head Coach Sean Miller said that Ayton appears to be the “real deal” and that he expects this season to be an exciting one for Wildcat fans.

“I have never seen anybody like him at his age, and I don’t think I ever will again. He’s so physically imposing,” Miller said. “You know he’s right now. He’s a little over seven feet tall; he’s now over 260 pounds. He’s as strong and as gifted running for somebody that size that I have worked with.”

Wildcats former coach Robert “Lute” Oldson also had high praise for Ayton. Oldson coached the team from 1983 to 2008.

“He shot 10 in a row from three. There’s no doubt after watching them, there has never been a more talented group of athletes for the UofA. It should be a fun season for the fans.”

Arizona will play their next game of the exhibition tour on Friday against Mataro Parc Boet.

The Wildcats will take their game on the road again in November when they travel to The Bahamas to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. Arizona will take on North Carolina State in the opening game of Battle 4 Atlantis at 5 p.m. on November 22.

Assuming Arizona beats NC State, it would play either SMU or Northern Iowa in the semifinals and then Villanova, Western Kentucky, Purdue, or Tennessee in the championship game should it advance that far.