Aliv sponsors Special Olympics Bahamas Torch Run/Family Fun Day

Aliv continues to make its presence felt in the local sporting community.

Yesterday, the country’s newest telecommunications company announced their sponsorship of the annual Special Olympics Bahamas Torch Run/Family Fun Day, set for August 19 at the Stapledon School on Dolphin Drive.

Aliv Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Damian Blackburn said that he considers it an honor to partner with Special Olympics and the Royal Bahamas Police Force in this effort.

“I am delighted to announce the continuation of our continued sponsorship of the Special Olympics,” he said. “Earlier this summer we announced a very special relationship with the Special Olympics. We agreed to sponsor the Special Olympics and all its activities over the next three years to the tune of $45,000. We were delighted that we were allowed to be the strategic and corporate sponsor. I have personally worked with the Special Olympics all around the region and I have seen the fantastic work they’ve done, and I have also seen the great work the Special Olympics has done in the region.

“A lot of the Aliv team participated in the Special Olympics event earlier in the summer, and we expect to see a great deal of our team at the torch run.”

The Royal Bahamas Police force plays an integral role in organizing Special Olympic events, particularly the annual torch run and fun day. The police force usually makes up the majority of the event’s competitors, along with members of the Bahamas’ Defense Force, immigration and customs officers.

“I have gotten to know a lot of people in the police force, and I was extremely delighted to know that they were so heavily involved as well. We are bringing our little piece to the party this Saturday. The police will lead the torch relay run, followed by the family fun day.”

All of the proceeds from the family fun day will be donated to Special Olympics Bahamas. The torch run begins at 9:30 a.m. The first exchange takes place on the grounds at Commonwealth Bank on Nassau Street. The second exchange takes place at the Police College on Thomson Boulevard, and the final exchange takes place on Thompson Boulevard. The registration fee to compete in the torch relay is $20.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of police Stephen Dean said that he extends the invitation to compete to all officers and members of the public.

“This day is devoted to some very special members of our society,” he said. “The law enforcement torch run is an annual thing we do to create awareness for persons with intellectual disabilities. This is a group of people that we cherish, and we do it with love and respect. We are delighted that Aliv has come on board to help with this event, and we hope to raise thousands of dollars to help Special Olympics Bahamas and their future ventures.”

Special Olympics Bahamas President Gilbert Williams guarantees a fun time for all this weekend at the fun day. He added that he’s grateful for the awareness Aliv and the Royal Bahamas Police Force has brought to the association.

“Special Olympic Bahamas is proud to have the full support of the Aliv team. Aliv came on board earlier in the year, and since then life as we know it in Special Olympics Bahamas has been different,” he said. “We have felt their presence at our events. Also, I can say if you have never seen a police torch run it’s certainly something you have to see. I can’t say enough about our police force. They are a world-class organization, and I can’t thank them enough for what they have done in the past and what they are doing now.”

Along with the torch run, the Special Olympics Family Fun Day will also include food, drinks and basketball.