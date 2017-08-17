Junior girls bounce back with 86-69 win over Suriname

The Bahamas’ junior girls national basketball team bounced back from its loss in the opening game of the 2017 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Under-17 Girls Centrobasket Championships yesterday in Aguada, Puerto Rico.

After suffering a 53-39 loss at the hands of Curacao on Tuesday, The Bahamas put on a dominant display against Suriname, cruising to an easy 86-69 win.

Valicia Demeritte led the way for The Bahamas with 20 points and eight rebounds. Alana Marie-Pinder added 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals in the win, while Tanea Bowleg also poured in 17 points and dished out six assists.

Team Bahamas’ defense was the key factor in the win. They forced Surinam to commit 28 turnovers and scored 28 points off those turnovers. The Bahamas also took advantage of the size mismatch in the low post. They outrebounded Surinam 52-41 and outscored them 54-44 in the paint.

Neither team was able to take advantage of their opportunities at the free throw line, as both teams shot under 50 percent from the foul line in the game.

“I told them coming into the game that they had nothing to lose, just go out and do their best,” said Bahamas Head Coach Verell Davis-Clark. “I told them not to worry about the mistakes they may make out on the court. For most of them, this is their first time playing in this type of tournament, so I try to encourage them to be patient.

“I thought they played a little timid in their first game. But today they came out and gave a great effort. Their passing really turned things around for us today. They moved the ball around and really communicated well out there today, much better than the first game. All of these teams in the tournament are evenly matched; they just have to be aggressive. I think our next game is going to be a tough one, but if they come out and play the way that they did today, I think they will be able to get it done.”

Team Bahamas will continue its journey through round robin play today against Puerto Rico. That game is set for 7 p.m.

Team Bahamas is competing out of Group B along with Suriname, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico.

Group A consists of the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador.