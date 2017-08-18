Eastwood Judo Club takes on international competition

On August 3rd, six members of the Eastwood Judo Club traveled to Atlanta to compete in the American Traditional Jujutsu Association, and American Judo and Jujitsu Federation National Judo Championships, abbreviated as ATJA & AJJF Championships.

With approximately 200 competitors signed up, the team was certainly one of the smallest groups present. However, to the surprise of the spectators the team surely held its own. With each competitor competing in two divisions, the Eastwood Judo Club walked away with 10 medals: four gold, five silver and one bronze.

The day was filled with countless highlights of the Bahamian fighters, drawing the attention of not only fellow judokas, but IJF referees and coaches as well. Sensei Mickey Munnings, the head coach of Eastwood, received countless accolades regarding his obviously effective coaching techniques and skilled fighters. Lyle Sherman in particular, a 15-year-old brown belt, not only received a gold in his age division, but he also fought in the under 73kg senior division, where he beat a black belt by ippon and earned himself a silver medal.