Ayton shines in exhibition play

Deandre Ayton posted his first double-double as a collegiate basketball player yesterday.

Ayton poured in 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, as Arizona defeated the Mataro All-Stars 99-74 in its second Spain exhibition game.

Ayton had to play a bigger role than he did in the Wildcats first game as second-year guard Rawle Alkins missed the game with a strained left shoulder.

The game against the Mataro All-Stars was much more competitive than the game against Combinado Valenciano where Arizona cruised to a 69-point win on Sunday.

Allonzo Trier led the Wildcats with 21 points, along with eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals.

The All-Stars kept the game close for most of the first half, cutting Arizona’s lead to four, 37-33, with just under five minutes left to go in the first half. However, Ayton and the Wildcats pulled away after that. They went up 55-39 at halftime and took a 30-point lead at the end of the third quarter, 84-54. But Mataro had an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter and outscored Arizona 20-15 in the period.

Ayton dominated in the paint in the game. He scored all but one of his baskets close to the basket. The other was a jump shot from the free throw line.

Arizona will wrap up their Spanish foreign tour today when they face Mataro Parc Boet.

Ayton, 19, said that he only plans to spend one year in college. He hopes that he can lead the Arizona Wildcats to a national championship in that one year.

Ayton shook up the grassroots basketball scene when he chose UA over Kansas and Kentucky in a special ESPN announcement in early September. Around the time of the signing, there was some speculation that Ayton would forgo college and jump straight to the pros. However, the 7-foot, 245-pound, center quickly dismissed those speculations.

Ayton, who was named as USA Today’s Preseason high school Player of the Year, averaged 30 points, 19 rebounds and 5.7 blocks for Hillcrest last year.

He also helped California Supreme reach the semi-finals of the Peach Jam tournament, averaging 19.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over a 16-game Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) season.