Bahamas advances to fifth place game

The Bahamas junior girls national team won its 5-8-reclassification game yesterday and will now advance to today’s fifth place game.

After suffering a lopsided 99-35 loss to Puerto Rico on Thursday night, The Bahamas came back to knock off the British Virgin Islands (BVI) 79-60, as the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Under-17 Girls Centrobasket Championships continued in Aguada, Puerto Rico.

“After the loss to Puerto Rico, we told the girls that right now we’re just playing for pride,” said Team Assistant Coach Devon Johnson. “As a team, we need to work on developing our youth more. To play on this stage we need more development so that they can be ready to play this level of competition.

“What we have to do is just start a program from the beginning of the year. Grab about 40-50 girls that you know can represent the country and work with them all year. We have to take them to tournaments around the world so they can be mentally prepared to take on this kind of competition.”

Team Bahamas will play its final game of the tournament today against Guadeloupe.

“In this final game I just want to see them play with heart,” said Johnson. “We have to win this last game. We have to come out with pride and we have to represent The Bahamas to the best of our ability.”

Valecia Demeritte led the way for The Bahamas in the win over the BVI with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Tanea Bowleg added 22 points and 12 rebounds and Alana Marie Pinder chipped in with 10 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

“The game against Puerto Rico we didn’t really play Bahamas basketball,” said Bowleg. “Today we played well and did some things that we weren’t able to do in the last game. We played harder, played better defense, and although we had some breakdowns, we were able to pick it up and put some points on the board.

“In the fifth place game we have to come out and play hard. Although it’s not a medal game, we still have to give it a good effort.”

Shaquila Fahie led the BVI with 23 points in the loss.







