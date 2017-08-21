Junior girls finish sixth overall at Centrobasket

The Bahamas junior girls’ national basketball team finished sixth overall at the 2017 International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) U-17 Girls Centrobasket Championships in Aguada, Puerto Rico.

Team Bahamas fell 75–50 to Guadeloupe in the fifth place game on Saturday.

Both Valicia Demeritte and Breontae Riley had nine points each in the loss for The Bahamas. Shaian James added five points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Team Bahamas got off to a slow start in the game. They trailed 14–2 at the end of the first quarter and ended the first half down 30–21. Guatemala turned up its defense even more in the third, holding The Bahamas to just 11 points in the period, while they poured in 25 points. The Bahamas never got closer than within 15 points for the remainder of the game.

Guatemala forced The Bahamas into 32 turnovers, which they converted into 33 points on the opposite end of the floor. At one point, Guatemala’s lead ballooned to 27 points before The Bahamas cut into the deficit.

Luisa Enriquez led Guatemala with 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field. Salma Barrios added 14 points, and Natalie Larranaga chipped in with 12 points.

“It all boiled down to the third and fourth quarters,” said the team’s assistant coach, Terrence “Red Eye” McSweeney. “Just like with the senior team, when the game was down to the wire, we didn’t have any legs to finish. You have to be physically and mentally ready when going up against this level of competition. However, I was really impressed with their ability to shoot the ball in this environment.

“A lot of times we didn’t get out to the perimeter to challenge three-pointers as well. At this level, if you give these girls that much space, they are going to take those shots. We also missed a lot of easy shots and free throws that could have helped out greatly.”

Team Bahamas advanced to the fifth place game after defeating The British Virgin Islands 79–60 on Friday.

Valecia Demeritte led the way for The Bahamas in the win over the British Virgin Islands with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Tanea Bowleg added 22 points and 12 rebounds and Alana Marie Pinder chipped in with 10 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.